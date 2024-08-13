iPhone Mirroring in macOS Sequoia and iOS 18 Now Supports Jiggle Mode for Managing Home Screen

by

With the latest betas of iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, Apple added new functionality to iPhone Mirroring, the feature that lets you control your ‌iPhone‌ from your Mac. When ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring first debuted in the betas, there was no support for managing the Home Screen, but that's now changed.

iphone mirroring jiggle mode
Apple added an option to get into jiggle mode, as noted by 9to5Mac. After activating the ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring app, you can click and hold on the ‌iPhone‌'s ‌Home Screen‌ to activate jiggle mode. In this mode, you can do everything you can in jiggle mode on the ‌iPhone‌ itself, from deleting and rearranging apps to managing widgets.

You can add widgets, change widget sizes, activate app long press functionality, turn on dark mode icons, or opt into icon tinting. There is no option to get to the Lock Screen or Control Center, though, and notifications can only be viewed through the Mac notification center.

Apple added the new jiggle functionality in the ‌iOS 18‌, iOS 18.1, macOS 15, and macOS 15.1 betas, so if you have any of the developer or public betas, you should be able to use the new ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring functionality as of now.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Just One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Saturday August 10, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Read Full Article233 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

Friday August 9, 2024 6:30 am PDT by
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Read Full Article32 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article710 comments
macbook pro bb cyber

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Up to $1,000 Off In Major New Sales, Starting at $1,299 [Updated]

Sunday August 11, 2024 1:54 pm PDT by
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best...
Read Full Article76 comments
M4 Real Feature Blue

When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Friday August 9, 2024 5:15 am PDT by
Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first...
Read Full Article165 comments

Top Rated Comments

brofkand Avatar
brofkand
31 minutes ago at 02:59 pm
So much has changed with iOS, but jiggle mode has existed since version 1.1.3 of iPhone OS. Steve said the icons "get restless"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Crazyblox Avatar
Crazyblox
26 minutes ago at 03:04 pm
now this..... this is news.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments