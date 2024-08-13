Google Launches New Pixel 9 Smartphones With Gemini AI

Google today announced the launch of several new smartphones in its Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, all of which have new Gemini-powered AI capabilities. There's also a new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds.



Google is offering two sizes of its Pro model for the first time, with the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL available in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes, respectively. The standard Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 6.3-inch cover display that unfolds into an 8-inch display.

The Pixel 9 models have a redesigned rear camera bar that's centered at the back of the device. Other design details include a matte glass back and polished metal sides, and Google says the new devices are twice as durable as the Pixel 8 smartphones. The Fold has a thinner chassis, a fluid-friction hinge, and a rectangular camera setup on one half of the device.



Google is using new OLED displays that it calls "Super Actua" for the Pro, Pro XL, and Fold, and all three are brighter than prior-generation models. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 80 percent brighter than the Pixel Fold. Google is also using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The new Pixel smartphones are equipped with the Google Tensor G4, which Google says was custom built for AI like Gemini. It is faster and more power efficient than Google's prior processor, with Google also adding more RAM (12GB for the Pixel, 16GB for the Pixel Pro models). There are also improvements to battery life and camera technology across the board, with the Pixel 9 Pro models adopting a 5x telephoto lens with 20x Super Res Zoom.

Gemini is the AI assistant on the Pixel smartphones, and it is "deeply integrated" into Google apps with support for Gemini Live on the Pro models. Gemini Live requires a Gemini Advanced subscription and offers a "mobile conversational experience" for "free-flowing conversations" with the AI. Pixel users can communicate with Gemini using text, images, or voice. Pixel Studio is a new app that features an on-device image generator that creates stickers and images using text-based prompts.

There are several photographic capabilities available, such as Add Me, a feature that uses augmented reality and AI to add the photographer into the shot by combining multiple images together. Auto frame allows images to be reframed for better composition, Zoom Enhance fills in missing pixels so you can zoom in further after taking a shot, and the Magic Editor supports editing photos with text prompts. Google says you can do things like adding wildflowers to an open field.

Google is using AI to supplement the weather app for custom weather reports, create lists in Google Keep, summarize emails and messages, and save, recall, and organize information from screenshots. Call Notes is an option that saves a private summary of a conversation after a phone call. Satellite SOS, a feature that has been available on the iPhone since 2022, is now available on the Pixel 9 smartphones.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are lighter and smaller than the Pixel Buds Pro, and Google is using AI and a faster Tensor A1 chip to improve Active Noise Cancellation. Gemini integration is built in, including the Gemini Live feature for conversing with Gemini AI. Other features include Find My Device integration, Clear Calling for cutting down on ambient noise, and Conversation Detection for disabling ANC when someone speaks.

The Pixel Watch 3 with circular design comes in two sizes, including 41mm and a new larger 45mm option, with smaller bezels for larger display sizes. Both are more power efficient thanks to new display technology that's also brighter than before.

The watch has a new health feature that is able to detect if a person loses pulse, placing a call to emergency services for assistance. It is also able to automatically detect sleep and enter Bedtime mode to conserve battery, and it can last for up to 36 hours. Other features include Daily Readiness, Cardio Load, and Target Load, which are similar to capabilities Apple is introducing with watchOS 11.