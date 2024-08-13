Google Launches New Pixel 9 Smartphones With Gemini AI

by

Google today announced the launch of several new smartphones in its Pixel lineup, including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Pixel 9, the Pixel 9 Pro, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, all of which have new Gemini-powered AI capabilities. There's also a new Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds.

pixel 9 devices
Google is offering two sizes of its Pro model for the first time, with the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL available in 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch sizes, respectively. The standard Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a 6.3-inch cover display that unfolds into an 8-inch display.


The Pixel 9 models have a redesigned rear camera bar that's centered at the back of the device. Other design details include a matte glass back and polished metal sides, and Google says the new devices are twice as durable as the Pixel 8 smartphones. The Fold has a thinner chassis, a fluid-friction hinge, and a rectangular camera setup on one half of the device.

pixel 9 pro fold
Google is using new OLED displays that it calls "Super Actua" for the Pro, Pro XL, and Fold, and all three are brighter than prior-generation models. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is 80 percent brighter than the Pixel Fold. Google is also using Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.


The new Pixel smartphones are equipped with the Google Tensor G4, which Google says was custom built for AI like Gemini. It is faster and more power efficient than Google's prior processor, with Google also adding more RAM (12GB for the Pixel, 16GB for the Pixel Pro models). There are also improvements to battery life and camera technology across the board, with the Pixel 9 Pro models adopting a 5x telephoto lens with 20x Super Res Zoom.

Gemini is the AI assistant on the Pixel smartphones, and it is "deeply integrated" into Google apps with support for Gemini Live on the Pro models. Gemini Live requires a Gemini Advanced subscription and offers a "mobile conversational experience" for "free-flowing conversations" with the AI. Pixel users can communicate with Gemini using text, images, or voice. Pixel Studio is a new app that features an on-device image generator that creates stickers and images using text-based prompts.

There are several photographic capabilities available, such as Add Me, a feature that uses augmented reality and AI to add the photographer into the shot by combining multiple images together. Auto frame allows images to be reframed for better composition, Zoom Enhance fills in missing pixels so you can zoom in further after taking a shot, and the Magic Editor supports editing photos with text prompts. Google says you can do things like adding wildflowers to an open field.

Google is using AI to supplement the weather app for custom weather reports, create lists in Google Keep, summarize emails and messages, and save, recall, and organize information from screenshots. Call Notes is an option that saves a private summary of a conversation after a phone call. Satellite SOS, a feature that has been available on the iPhone since 2022, is now available on the Pixel 9 smartphones.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are lighter and smaller than the Pixel Buds Pro, and Google is using AI and a faster Tensor A1 chip to improve Active Noise Cancellation. Gemini integration is built in, including the Gemini Live feature for conversing with Gemini AI. Other features include Find My Device integration, Clear Calling for cutting down on ambient noise, and Conversation Detection for disabling ANC when someone speaks.


The Pixel Watch 3 with circular design comes in two sizes, including 41mm and a new larger 45mm option, with smaller bezels for larger display sizes. Both are more power efficient thanks to new display technology that's also brighter than before.

The watch has a new health feature that is able to detect if a person loses pulse, placing a call to emergency services for assistance. It is also able to automatically detect sleep and enter Bedtime mode to conserve battery, and it can last for up to 36 hours. Other features include Daily Readiness, Cardio Load, and Target Load, which are similar to capabilities Apple is introducing with watchOS 11.


All of Google's new devices can be pre-ordered today. The Pixel 9 starts at $799, the Pixel 9 Pro starts at $999, the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at $1,099, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at $229, and the new Pixel Watch 3 is priced starting at $349.99.

Tag: Google

Popular Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Just One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Saturday August 10, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Read Full Article231 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

Friday August 9, 2024 6:30 am PDT by
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Read Full Article32 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article709 comments
macbook pro bb cyber

Apple's M3 MacBook Pro Gets Up to $1,000 Off In Major New Sales, Starting at $1,299 [Updated]

Sunday August 11, 2024 1:54 pm PDT by
Apple's M3 MacBook Pro is seeing multiple high value discounts on Best Buy and Amazon today, with up to $1,000 off select models. This includes a new all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,299.00, down from $1,599.00, and a massive $1,000 discount on the high-end 16-inch model exclusively for Best Buy members. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best...
Read Full Article76 comments
M4 Real Feature Blue

When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Friday August 9, 2024 5:15 am PDT by
Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first...
Read Full Article165 comments

Top Rated Comments

Mooey Avatar
Mooey
1 hour ago at 11:08 am
There's more RAM in these phones than Apple's base Pro laptop. C'mon Tim. It's time.
Score: 24 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
57 minutes ago at 11:19 am
We're entering a new era of falsification and alternative realities…

In this example, what was the reality? The actual situation or the faked version AI augmented with an unrealistic sunset and even extra rocks in the sea?
Do these people convince themselves that that was the actual memory?

Pathetic.

I hope one day people will look back at this and ask themselves, "What were we thinking?"

PS.
And no, before the apologists chime in, this is not the same as previous Photoshop alterations.

This is off the scale fakery.



Attachment Image
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bollman Avatar
bollman
53 minutes ago at 11:23 am

We're entering a new era of falsification and alternative realities…

In this example, what was the reality? The actual situation or the faked version AI augmented with an unrealistic sunset and even extra rocks in the sea?

Pathetic.

I hope one day people will look back at this and ask themselves, "What were we thinking?"

PS.
And no, before the apologists chime in, this is not the same as previous Photoshop alterations.

This is off the scale fakery.


Why would you even? Why would you save a picture that is fake? You travel to this place, wherever that may be, and then fake the picture of what it looks like? Why even bother go anywhere? Just "fake" whatever, but for what reason? Looking back at your pictures to see you in a place you haven't been, with friends that wasn't there. Why? What could possibly be the reason? I'm at a total loss here
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bollman Avatar
bollman
57 minutes ago at 11:19 am
I think I'm officially old. None of the AI features made any sense. Whay would I want to do anything of what they showcased? Never happened, never will.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
emmab2006 Avatar
emmab2006
55 minutes ago at 11:21 am

I think I'm officially old. None of the AI features made any sense. Whay would I want to do anything of what they showcased? Never happened, never will.
I have to agree. If you have all this ability to manipulate an image you take , what is the point of real memories anymore when you can just manipulate them at will ??
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
48 minutes ago at 11:27 am

Why would you even? Why would you save a picture that is fake? You travel to this place, wherever that may be, and then fake the picture of what it looks like? Why even bother go anywhere? Just "fake" whatever, but for what reason? Looking back at your pictures to see you in a place you haven't been, with friends that wasn't there. Why? What could possibly be the reason? I'm at a total loss here
Reinforcing dead internet theory for me. More fake content for fake traffic.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments