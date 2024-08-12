Apple Watch Series 9 Gets $100 Discounts on Amazon, Available From $299

by

Amazon today has a large collection of Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at solid second-best prices, including both GPS and cellular devices. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked any notable markdowns on the Series 9, so if you've been waiting for a deal now is definitely the time to buy the wearable.

series 9 blueNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get up to $100 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals in lists below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 Discounts at Amazon

The only versions of the Apple Watch Series 9 that aren't seeing any discounts this week are the 41mm cellular devices. Otherwise, you can get $100 off every other model of the wearable on Amazon. Most can be delivered as soon as the end of this week for Prime members.

41mm GPS

45mm GPS

45mm Cellular

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday August 8, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article164 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

M4 Mac Mini to Become Apple's Smallest Ever Computer With Complete Redesign

Thursday August 8, 2024 8:29 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut completely redesigned Mac mini models with the M4 and M4 Pro chips later this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. The new Mac mini will be the first major design change to the machine since 2010, making it Apple's smallest ever desktop computer. The new Mac mini will apparently approach the size of an Apple TV, but it may be slightly taller than the current...
Read Full Article683 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Launch Is Just One Month Out – Here's Everything We Know

Saturday August 10, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series in the fall, and a possible September 10 announcement date has been floated this year, which means we are just one month away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design...
Read Full Article211 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 vs. iOS 18.1: New Features, Release Timing, and More

Friday August 9, 2024 6:30 am PDT by
As a result of the first Apple Intelligence features being delayed, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 are currently in beta testing simultaneously. Below, we explain the differences between the two upcoming software updates, including new features and estimated release timing. New Features iOS 18.0 iOS 18 introduces new customization options for the Home Screen and Control Center, a redesigned Photos ...
Read Full Article32 comments
M4 Real Feature Blue

When to Expect New M4 MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro Models

Friday August 9, 2024 5:15 am PDT by
Apple intends to update its entire Mac lineup to the M4 processor over the next 12 months, which will make it the first time that Apple has used the same chip generation across all of its Macs. Apple will update its MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac lines with its latest M4 chip as early as this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, with the Mac mini also set to feature its first...
Read Full Article157 comments

Top Rated Comments

adamw Avatar
adamw
1 hour ago at 07:46 am
New Apple Watch models coming soon? Clearing out the inventory? Looks like some good deals!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MNWildFan Avatar
MNWildFan
54 minutes ago at 08:06 am

New Apple Watch models coming soon? Clearing out the inventory? Looks like some good deals!
Yup, new watch comes out alongside the new phones, so that's probably exactly why they're doing this
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Stromos Avatar
Stromos
34 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Are these still crippled with features disabled?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments