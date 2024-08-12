Apple Watch Series 9 Gets $100 Discounts on Amazon, Available From $299
Amazon today has a large collection of Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at solid second-best prices, including both GPS and cellular devices. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked any notable markdowns on the Series 9, so if you've been waiting for a deal now is definitely the time to buy the wearable.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get up to $100 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals in lists below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.
The only versions of the Apple Watch Series 9 that aren't seeing any discounts this week are the 41mm cellular devices. Otherwise, you can get $100 off every other model of the wearable on Amazon. Most can be delivered as soon as the end of this week for Prime members.
41mm GPS
- (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop - $299.00, down from $399.00
45mm GPS
- (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport Band - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
- Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop - $329.00, down from $429.00
45mm Cellular
- (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band - $429.00, down from $529.00
- Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band - $429.00, down from $529.00
- Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Loop - $429.00, down from $529.00
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.