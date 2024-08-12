Apple Watch Series 9 Gets $100 Discounts on Amazon, Available From $299

Amazon today has a large collection of Apple Watch Series 9 models on sale at solid second-best prices, including both GPS and cellular devices. It's been a few weeks since we last tracked any notable markdowns on the Series 9, so if you've been waiting for a deal now is definitely the time to buy the wearable.

You can get up to $100 off most Apple Watch Series 9 models right now on Amazon, starting at $299.00 for the 41mm GPS watches. We've rounded up all of the deals in lists below, focusing on the aluminum devices, but you can also find $100 discounts on a few stainless steel models as well.

The only versions of the Apple Watch Series 9 that aren't seeing any discounts this week are the 41mm cellular devices. Otherwise, you can get $100 off every other model of the wearable on Amazon. Most can be delivered as soon as the end of this week for Prime members.



41mm GPS

45mm GPS

45mm Cellular

