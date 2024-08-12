Apple Seeds Second Developer Betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence

by

Apple today provided developers with the second betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The second betas come two weeks after Apple seeded the first iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas.

Apple Intelligence Feature 2
A device capable of supporting Apple Intelligence is required to download the updates, which includes the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, Apple silicon iPads, and Apple silicon Macs. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device, with developers able to choose between the standard iOS 18/iPadOS 18/‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15 betas or the .1 betas with Apple Intelligence functionality.

Apple Intelligence includes Writing Tools that are available wherever text can be selected and edited, and it can be used for spell checking, fixing grammar, rewriting with a new tone, and summarizing text.

Siri has a new design with a subtle glow around the display, and there is a Type to ‌Siri‌ feature so you don't have to speak to ‌Siri‌. ‌Siri‌ can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode.

Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and you can record, transcribe, and summarize phone calls. Transcription and summarization are also available for any audio recording.

More on all of the features that are available in the betas right now can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide. Image Playground, Genmoji, and other new ‌Siri‌ features have not yet been implemented.

Apple has split Apple Intelligence into a separate set of betas because these features will not be available in the initial launch versions of ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌. Apple Intelligence will be available to the public later in the fall after a developer testing period.

Top Rated Comments

loperpedia Avatar
loperpedia
22 minutes ago at 10:09 am
safari seems snappier
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Reeneman Avatar
Reeneman
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am

came here to say that the battery lasts now forever!!! already 12h SOT.
I got 13 hrs with lower display brightness
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N0ughtsAndCr0sses Avatar
N0ughtsAndCr0sses
27 minutes ago at 10:04 am


Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N0ughtsAndCr0sses Avatar
N0ughtsAndCr0sses
26 minutes ago at 10:04 am
UK, let’s goooo!!!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GUNSTAR1 Avatar
GUNSTAR1
22 minutes ago at 10:08 am
That's a hefty update. I wonder if they fixed the bionic sounding voice that changes tone 3 times reading a message to you..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kvlq Avatar
kvlq
21 minutes ago at 10:10 am

safari seems snappier
came here to say that the battery lasts now forever!!! already 12h SOT.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments