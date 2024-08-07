Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 With Bug Fixes

by

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.6.1, a minor update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that Apple launched last year. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6.1 comes a week after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.6, an update that added security fixes.

macos sonoma feature purple green
The ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6.1 update can be downloaded for free on eligible Macs by opening up System Settings and going to the Software Update section. Apple has also released a macOS 13.6.9 update for those unable to upgrade to Sonoma.

According to Apple's release notes, ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6.1 fixes an issue that prevented the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection. Apple says there are also other "important bug fixes."

Account25476
Account25476
43 minutes ago at 10:47 am
One week after macOS 14.6 and four betas later… If the bugs were so important, it’s surprising they weren’t noticed during the last 2 months and half. If it was just a security fix, well, they invented Rapid Security Responses for that. Maybe they forgot about it.

Either way, I don’t get it.⬤
kryptticAZ
kryptticAZ
35 minutes ago at 10:56 am
No update showing for me.

Attachment Image
adamw
adamw
38 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Oops. Apple you should have better software validation teams before releasing macOS updates please. Have you been hiring former CrowdStrike engineers Apple?
arefbe
arefbe
32 minutes ago at 10:59 am
No update showing on either my M1 iMac or my M1 MacBook Pro...
wellander1
wellander1
29 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Not seeing it
