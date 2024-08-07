Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 With Bug Fixes
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.6.1, a minor update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that Apple launched last year. macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 comes a week after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.6, an update that added security fixes.
The macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 update can be downloaded for free on eligible Macs by opening up System Settings and going to the Software Update section. Apple has also released a macOS 13.6.9 update for those unable to upgrade to Sonoma.
According to Apple's release notes, macOS Sonoma 14.6.1 fixes an issue that prevented the enabling or disabling of Advanced Data Protection. Apple says there are also other "important bug fixes."
