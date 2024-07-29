Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.6 With Security Updates

Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.6, the sixth update to the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system that launched last year. ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6 comes a little over two months after the release of macOS Sonoma 14.5.



The ‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Sonoma‌‌‌‌ 14.6 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6 includes bug fixes and security improvements, and it is recommended for all Macs that run the ‌macOS Sonoma‌ operating system. There are no new features or changes in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ aside from the under-the-hood updates.