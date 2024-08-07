Apple Maps Real-Time Transit Information Now Available in Tokyo

Real-time transit information in Apple Maps has been expanded to Tokyo, Japan, enabling users to get live details of more than 20 railway, bus, and tram lines throughout the metropolitan area, Apple has announced.



With real-time updates on ‌Apple Maps‌, users in Tokyo can view detailed schedules, real-time departure and arrival times, and transfers to help plan their journeys. Apple adds that important real-time transit information such as service suspensions and delays will also be provided.

Apple says the transit information in its Maps app covers services provided by JR East, Tokyo Metro, and other agencies through the ODPT (Open Data Public Transportation Council).

No update is required to get the real-time transit data. Additionally, with the release of iOS 18 this fall, users across Japan will also be able to explore detailed topographic maps on their iPhones, complete with contour lines, shaded relief, and hiking trails.