WhatsApp Reaches 100 Million Monthly Users in the United States

by

WhatsApp this week reached a significant milestone of 100 million monthly active users in the United States, a market traditionally dominated by other messaging services such as SMS and iMessage.

Whatsapp Feature
The achievement, announced in an official blog post, indicates a potential shift in the American messaging landscape, where WhatsApp has steadily gained ground despite the longstanding popularity of Apple's iMessage. The Meta-owned messaging app is extremely popular in Europe owing to its cross-platform compatibility.

In recent years Meta invested heavily in U.S. marketing campaigns, including high-visibility ad placements in Times Square and television spots emphasizing privacy and end-to-end encryption. A recent campaign featured the cast of the TV show "Modern Family" highlighting WhatsApp's cross-platform capabilities.

The milestone of 100 million users is particularly impressive given the competition from iMessage, which has been the preferred messaging service for many iPhone users due to its default, seamless integration with Apple's ecosystem. However, WhatsApp's ability to offer a unified messaging experience across different devices apparently resonates with a significant portion of the American population, especially in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Seattle.

WhatsApp's milestone comes at a time when the ‌iPhone‌'s messaging landscape is poised for further changes. Apple is set to introduce Rich Communication Services (RCS) in iOS 18 later this year, a move that should significantly enhance the functionality of messages sent between iPhones and Android devices. RCS offers features like high-quality media sharing, read receipts, and typing indicators, which could potentially reduce the need for third-party apps like WhatsApp for advanced messaging capabilities. However, it is notable that ‌RCS‌ does not offer end-to-end encryption – a key WhatsApp feature.

Tags: WhatsApp, United States

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Production Will Reportedly Begin Ramping Up in October

Tuesday July 23, 2024 2:00 pm PDT by
Following nearly two years of rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE, The Information today reported that Apple suppliers are finally planning to begin ramping up mass production of the device in October of this year. If accurate, that timeframe would mean that the next iPhone SE would not be announced alongside the iPhone 16 series in September, as expected. Instead, the report...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
Generic iPhone 17 Feature With Full Width Dynamic Island

Kuo: Ultra-Thin iPhone 17 to Feature A19 Chip, Single Rear Camera, Semi-Titanium Frame, and More

Wednesday July 24, 2024 9:06 am PDT by
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared alleged specifications for a new ultra-thin iPhone 17 model rumored to launch next year. Kuo expects the device to be equipped with a 6.6-inch display with a current-size Dynamic Island, a standard A19 chip rather than an A19 Pro chip, a single rear camera, and an Apple-designed 5G chip. He also expects the device to have a...
Read Full Article162 comments
icloud private relay outage

iCloud Private Relay Experiencing Outage

Thursday July 25, 2024 3:18 pm PDT by
Apple’s iCloud Private Relay service is down for some users, according to Apple’s System Status page. Apple says that the iCloud Private Relay service may be slow or unavailable. The outage started at 2:34 p.m. Eastern Time, but it does not appear to be affecting all iCloud users. Some impacted users are unable to browse the web without turning iCloud Private Relay off, while others are...
Read Full Article96 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article162 comments

Top Rated Comments

HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
21 minutes ago at 11:40 am
In Europe WhatsApp is the standard. Have to use it to communicate with colleagues and friends. iMessage nobody uses here because of incompatibility.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppliedMicro Avatar
AppliedMicro
19 minutes ago at 11:42 am

The US, I ain’t using anything Meta, might as well publish all your personal info online
WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BarrettF77 Avatar
BarrettF77
41 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Likely due in part to iOS 18 beta and the inability to send messages under the trash software Apple has been pushing.

I seriously cannot believe how we can’t send a iMessage now or with many failing to deliver. They were working on RCS for a while and announced it last year! How is it this bad at this point. There really is no excuse except for Tim being not a products guy and having lost key talent. They are about average and at the level of Microsoft in my eyes.

Support also being offshored. The quality of finish and polish was their standout. And betas always have issues, but even “stable” public release software isn’t working well despite factory resets etc. very disillusioned with Apple and not surprised others are exploring alternatives as a result.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
37 minutes ago at 11:24 am

Heard in the past some U.S. posters say they’ve never used WhatsApp. Don’t see how that’s possible.
Very easily possible, just don’t download it in the first place
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am

WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted.
so are other services, and you trust Meta? that's fine, I don't
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HJM.NL Avatar
HJM.NL
11 minutes ago at 11:49 am
If Apple was more willing to open up, customers would benefit and love using it. But because of lock-in and being too arrogant to listen what users really want… they’ll lose the messaging war too.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments