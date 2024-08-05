iPhone Driver's License Support Coming Soon to California

iPhone and Apple Watch users in California will soon be able to add their digital ID and driver's license to the Wallet app, based on the discovery of landing pages on the state government DMV website explaining the feature to consumers.



"Now you can add your California driver's license or state ID to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch so you can present it easily and securely in person and in app," reads the landing page, which contains broken links and placeholder images, and is still missing a proper website security certificate.

The webpages were discovered on Sunday by Jimmy Obomsawin, after someone added a link to the landing pages in an Apple Wallet Wikipedia entry on Wednesday.

Apple in 2022 enhanced the Wallet app with a new feature that's designed to allow driver's licenses and state ID cards to be stored in the app, but states need to implement support for the option. Rollout has been slow since the support was announced in September 2021, with Ohio last week becoming only the fifth state to add support, following Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia. The California DMV received permission to start testing mobile driver's licenses and ID cards with a limited number of people soon after Apple announced the support.

If you live in one of the five supported states, you can add your state ID card to iPhone by opening the Wallet app and tapping the + button. After selecting your state ID, simply scan the front and back of the physical card, then send a photo of yourself to the state DMV for additional verification. IDs and licenses stored in the Wallet app can be used in select U.S. airports at TSA checkpoints.