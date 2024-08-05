Apple Tweaks iOS 18 Photos App in Fifth Beta

With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new design for the Photos app, which is designed to better surface high-quality images so that users are able to better relive their memories when browsing through the app. The ‌Photos‌ app changes have been in testing in the developer and public betas, and based on user feedback, Apple has decided to make some design updates.

To make for a simplified viewing experience, Apple removed the carousel. In earlier betas, there was an option to swipe left or right from the ‌Photos‌ view to see Collections, such as Featured images, videos, Favorites, and more, but these Collection elements are also available by scrolling down, so the carousel was a bit repetitive and could be confusing if you accidentally swiped and weren't sure how to get back to your main Library view.

All ‌Photos‌ has been revamped and it now displays more of the photos grid, and users who have multiple albums will see their albums higher up in the ‌Photos‌ app, eliminating the need to scroll almost to the bottom of the interface to get to the albums option.

Recently Saved content was tucked away in the Utilities album, but it is now integrated into the Recent Days collection.

Apple is keeping the unified ‌Photos‌ app redesign, but the updates should make it less confusing to navigate. The app will open to your grid view, where you can select to delete, edit, or share multiple images. There is a clear search interface for quickly finding photos, and you can view your Collections simply by scrolling down.

Apple creates default Collections such as Recent Days, People and Pets, Trips, Memories, Albums, Featured ‌Photos‌, and Wallpaper suggestions, among others, but customizable collections are available. You can create a Collection from any of your albums, trips, or memories, or select a specific media type like videos or a specific person or pet.

There are also options to remove Collections and organize Collections in your preferred arrangement so what you want to see first is up at the top of the app.

The refreshed ‌Photos‌ app is available in the fifth developer betas of ‌iOS 18‌, ‌iPadOS 18‌, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌, and the new look will also come to the next public betas.

Top Rated Comments

breenmask Avatar
breenmask
20 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Or...you can just stop trying to redesign Photos for the twentieth time. I get you're trying to make "memories"/slideshows happen but people just want to use Photos in the simplest way.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DICK_CHENEY Avatar
DICK_CHENEY
17 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Thank Christ. At least a small step in the right direction.

The new Photos app is a usability nightmare.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antnythr Avatar
antnythr
12 minutes ago at 10:34 am
The new photos app is horrible. Just give us the ability to create folders and let us manage files ourselves.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
