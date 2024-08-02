TikTok Sued by United States Justice Department for Violating Child Privacy Laws
The United States Department of Justice today sued TikTok and its parent company ByteDance for violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). COPPA makes it illegal for websites to collect, use, and disclose data from children under the age of 13 without parental consent.
The lawsuit [PDF] alleges that from 2019 on, TikTok has knowingly allowed children to create TikTok accounts and to create, view, and share videos and messages with adults and others on the TikTok platform. TikTok is accused of collecting and retaining personal information from children without consent from their parents. Data was collected even from accounts created in Kids Mode.
Millions of children under 13 have used the regular TikTok app, which the DoJ says has subjected them to "extensive data collection" and allowed them to "interact with adult users and access adult content." TikTok is also accused of making it difficult for parents to get their child's account and data deleted.
The Department of Justice is seeking civil penalties for every COPPA violation and injunctive relief that would prevent TikTok from continuing to collect data from children.
TikTok is already embroiled in a lawsuit with the U.S. government over a bill that requires the social network to be sold off to a non-Chinese company or face a ban in the United States. TikTok parent company ByteDance has until January 19, 2025 to find a buyer for TikTok, but a sale is unlikely because the Chinese government would need to approve the divestiture, and it has said that it would "firmly oppose" any effort to sell TikTok.
Popular Stories
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
Apple released iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas for developers yesterday, introducing an early version of Apple Intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are implemented yet, but we thought we'd go through what's available and see just what kind of changes AI will bring to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Apple supplier LG Display is expected to be the secondary vendor for the OLED panels that will feature on next year's fourth-generation iPhone SE models, reports The Elec. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED display, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home...