Apple Says iOS 18's ChatGPT Integration on Track for Later This Year

by

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday said that ChatGPT will be integrated across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia "by the end of the calendar year." He shared this timeframe during Apple's quarterly earnings call with analysts.

iOS 18 ChatGPT
Apple first said that ChatGPT integration was coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year during its WWDC keynote in June, and Cook's comment indicates that this timeframe remains on track as of the first week of August.

"ChatGPT is integrated by the end of the calendar year," said Cook, in response to a question about the timing of Apple Intelligence features.

With user permission, Siri will be able to show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT will also be an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images. Apple said ChatGPT will be powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model on its platforms.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to use ChatGPT for free, without creating an account, and ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to connect their accounts to access paid features on these devices. Apple said OpenAI will not store ChatGPT requests made from its devices, and it said users' IP addresses will be obscured.

Apple Intelligence features started rolling out to developers for testing in the iOS 18.1 beta earlier this week, but ChatGPT integration is not available yet.

Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Mac or iPad equipped with an M1 chip or newer. The device's language must be set to U.S. English, with support for additional languages to roll out over the next year.

The full suite of Apple Intelligence features is expected to be available by time iOS 18.4 is released to the public around March 2025. These features will enable users to summarize text, prioritize notifications and emails, generate custom emoji and images, and more. The technology will also power a smarter version of Siri with richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and personalized context.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Tag: ChatGPT
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

google maps waze updates

Google Maps and Waze Updated With New iPhone and CarPlay Features

Thursday August 1, 2024 3:46 am PDT by
Google has announced new Waze and Google Maps features rolling out for iPhone and CarPlay users that aim to keep them safer and more informed on the go. First up, changes to Maps aim to make it easier to report incidents and helpful information, like nearby construction, lane closures, objects and police presence. These reports come from the Maps and Waze communities, and users will now see ...
Read Full Article64 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Here Are All of the Apple Intelligence Features in the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta

Monday July 29, 2024 2:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Read Full Article94 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.6 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Monday July 29, 2024 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Read Full Article61 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Less Than Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article130 comments
iphone 16 pro colors sonny

iPhone 16 Pro White, Gray, and Dark Black Colors Shown in New Image

Thursday August 1, 2024 2:26 am PDT by
Leaker Sonny Dickson is back today with a new dummy unit image showing three alleged iPhone 16 Pro color variants, including a seemingly darker Black Titanium unit compared to the color of the same name on existing iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to come in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and a rose or rose gold color replacing Blue Titanium,...
Read Full Article99 comments
maxresdefault

See Apple Intelligence in Action

Tuesday July 30, 2024 10:48 am PDT by
Apple released iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 betas for developers yesterday, introducing an early version of Apple Intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are implemented yet, but we thought we'd go through what's available and see just what kind of changes AI will bring to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article165 comments
iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

Some iPhone SE 4 OLED Panels to Be Supplied by LG Display

Tuesday July 30, 2024 4:56 am PDT by
Apple supplier LG Display is expected to be the secondary vendor for the OLED panels that will feature on next year's fourth-generation iPhone SE models, reports The Elec. The fourth-generation ‌iPhone SE‌ is rumored to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED display, Face ID instead of Touch ID, a USB-C port, an Action button, and an all-screen look that does away with the Home...
Read Full Article58 comments