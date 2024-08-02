Apple Says iOS 18's ChatGPT Integration on Track for Later This Year

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday said that ChatGPT will be integrated across iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia "by the end of the calendar year." He shared this timeframe during Apple's quarterly earnings call with analysts.



Apple first said that ChatGPT integration was coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year during its WWDC keynote in June, and Cook's comment indicates that this timeframe remains on track as of the first week of August.

"ChatGPT is integrated by the end of the calendar year," said Cook, in response to a question about the timing of Apple Intelligence features.

With user permission, Siri will be able to show ChatGPT answers directly in response to questions and other prompts. ChatGPT will also be an option for Apple's system-wide Writing Tools feature, allowing users to generate text and images. Apple said ChatGPT will be powered by OpenAI's latest GPT-4o model on its platforms.

iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to use ChatGPT for free, without creating an account, and ChatGPT Plus subscribers will be able to connect their accounts to access paid features on these devices. Apple said OpenAI will not store ChatGPT requests made from its devices, and it said users' IP addresses will be obscured.

Apple Intelligence features started rolling out to developers for testing in the iOS 18.1 beta earlier this week, but ChatGPT integration is not available yet.

Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Mac or iPad equipped with an M1 chip or newer. The device's language must be set to U.S. English, with support for additional languages to roll out over the next year.

The full suite of Apple Intelligence features is expected to be available by time iOS 18.4 is released to the public around March 2025. These features will enable users to summarize text, prioritize notifications and emails, generate custom emoji and images, and more. The technology will also power a smarter version of Siri with richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and personalized context.