Report: Apple's First Foldable iPad Could Face Delays

Apple's first foldable device may not hit its schedule for mass production in 2025 or 2026, based on new comments made by Haitong analyst Jeff Pu.



In a note to investors seen by MacRumors, Pu said that he continued to expect enhanced Apple product power driven by the likes of the iPhone 17 and Apple Intelligence, but this came despite some "pushouts" seen for Apple's foldable iPad.

When investors or analysts use the term "pushout" in relation to product releases, they typically mean the expected release date has been moved further into the future, either because there's a delay in the development or manufacturing process, or the company has decided to postpone the launch for other reasons.

In a May report, Pu said Apple's first foldable devices would reach mass production in 2025 and 2026, following increasing evidence of foldable devices in Apple's supply chain. At the time, the analyst said Apple would likely release a large-screen foldable iPad or MacBook in that timeframe before launching a higher-volume foldable iPhone.

Pu had said one Apple foldable with a 20.3-inch display would start production in late 2025, which was sooner than previously expected. However, Pu's latest comments suggest the specific timeline for releasing the foldable iPad may have been delayed or pushed back from its originally anticipated launch date.