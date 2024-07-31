Sonos Fixes Bug Causing Battery Drain on iPhone and iPad

Sonos today rolled out a fix for a bug with the Sonos app that has been causing it to drain a significant amount of battery on the iPhone and iPad. If you've been having battery life issues and are a Sonos user, you may want to install the update ASAP.



Sonos community manager Keith Nieves confirmed the bug fix on Reddit (via The Verge), stating that the latest version of the app addresses an unspecified issue that was causing excessive battery use on some Apple devices. There have been several complaints about the app's battery usage over the course of the last week, with the Sonos app running constantly in the background.

Unfortunately, several Reddit users have since said they're having issues with the update, which seems to be causing a "No System Found" error message. This is a bug that existed previously, but the update seems to have increased the frequency of the error. Other users have had to re-add their speakers to the Sonos app.

Sonos has committed to providing bi-weekly updates for its iOS app in an effort to fix an ill-received design overhaul. Back in May, Sonos introduced a redesigned iPhone and iPad app that was meant to provide a more personalized and customizable experience, but it brought several bugs and also removed key features that Sonos customers rely on.

Sonos users have been unhappy with the app, and last week, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence penned an apology and outlined the updates that Sonos will introduce over the next few months. Music Library configuration is set to return in August, while user interface improvements and system stability will be addressed in September.

Alarm consistency will improve in September as well, and in October, Sonos will reintroduce edit mode for playlists and queues.