Revealed: iPhone 16 Colors and Redesigned Camera in Leaked Image
Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared an image displaying a selection of iPhone 16 dummy models that reveal Apple's planned new color options and the rumored redesigned camera bump coming to its iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus devices.
The picture showcases five new colorways for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, and they match the descriptions previously predicted by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo: White, Black, Blue, Green, and Pink.
The new colors suggest Apple is going for a less muted, less desaturated color palette for the standard iPhone 16 models this year, although there could be differences in materials used compared to the dummy models shown. As a reminder, the current iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus devices are available in Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green, and Black.
For the 6.1- and 6.7-inch iPhone 16 models, Apple is also planning a new vertical camera lens arrangement that is a departure from the prior diagonal lens setup. The new orientation, evidenced in the dummy units, will presumably allow the standard iPhone 16 models to capture Spatial Video for the Vision Pro headset, something only the iPhone 15 Pro models are currently capable of doing. Prior iPhones have used a square-shaped camera bump to accommodate the diagonal lenses, but Apple is able to slim down the camera bump with the new lens arrangement.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are anticipated to include an A18 chip, 8GB of RAM, a new "Capture" button on the right side for photo and video, the Action button previously exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models, and more. All four devices in the iPhone 16 series are expected to launch around mid-September.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6, the sixth point updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last year. The iOS and iPadOS 17.6 updates come two months after the debut of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.6 and iPadOS 17.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also...
Apple is today providing developers with the first betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with the new software introducing an early version of the Apple Intelligence features. These new betas will be in testing alongside the current iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia 15 betas. Developers can choose whether to opt into the new betas with Apple Intelligence, or stay on the ...
Apple today released new betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 for developers, introducing the first Apple Intelligence features. Apple Intelligence was previewed in June, and is Apple's version of artificial intelligence. Not all of the Apple Intelligence features are available as of yet, but we've rounded up a list of what's active in the beta. Note that iOS 18.1, iPadOS...
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Apple Intelligence will miss its initial expected launch date to give Apple more time to fix bugs, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. According to individuals with knowledge about Apple's plans, the company now plans to start rolling out Apple Intelligence in software updates by October, arriving several weeks after the launch of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. This means that Apple...