Emergency SOS via Satellite Launches in Japan

Emergency SOS via satellite expanded to Japan with the iOS 17.6 update that was released yesterday, according to Apple. Japanese customers with an iPhone 14 or an iPhone 15 can use Emergency SOS via satellite to get in touch with emergency services even when a Wi-Fi or cellular connection is unavailable.



Apple first introduced Emergency SOS via satellite in 2022 alongside the ‌iPhone 14‌ models, but it was initially limited to the United States and Canada. Apple has been working to bring it to additional countries since then.

Japan has several different emergency contact numbers, and all of them work with Emergency SOS via satellite, including 119 for contacting fire and ambulance services, 110 for contacting the police, and 118 for contacting the coast guard. Satellite connectivity can also be used for updating Find My location when out of range of cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. The feature works for people living in Japan, as well as visitors to the country.

Emergency SOS via satellite works through a partnership with Globalstar, with ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ models able to connect to Globalstar satellites in countries where the feature has launched. The service is free for two years after activating an ‌iPhone 14‌ or ‌iPhone 15‌. Apple has not announced pricing for Emergency SOS via satellite after the two-year period expires.

Emergency SOS via satellite is available in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain, and the Netherlands.