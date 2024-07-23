New Meta Patent Blatantly Mimics Apple's EyeSight Feature

Meta has filed a patent for a feature that closely resembles Apple Vision Pro's EyeSight, Patently Apple reports.



EyeSight is designed to reduce social isolation in VR by making the user's eyes visible to others on an external display. Meta's patent, titled "Embedded Sensors in Immersive Reality Headset to Enable Social Presence," suggests that the company is considering this kind of functionality for its own devices.

EyeSight uses a scan of the user's face to create a virtual image of their eyes on an external display, thereby maintaining a semblance of eye contact and interaction with others in the real world. Apple says that EyeSight "reveals your eyes on the front of your ‌Apple Vision Pro‌, and lets those nearby know when you're using apps or are fully immersed in an experience."

Meta's approach involves a method for updating a user's avatar in real-time using facial expressions detected by sensors embedded in the headset. These sensors capture signals indicative of facial muscle movements, which are then interpreted using a machine learning algorithm to determine the user's facial expression. The system adjusts the user's avatar accordingly and integrates it into an immersive reality application.

The headset in this embodiment includes various sensors, such as ECG (electrocardiogram), EEG (electroencephalogram), and PPG (photoplethysmogram), which not only track facial movements but also monitor the user's cardiovascular health. The integration of health-related functionalities distinguishes Meta's approach from Apple's EyeSight, which primarily focuses on displaying a virtual image of the user's eyes to maintain a connection with the real world.

Meta's decision to file the patent seemingly indicates its recognition of the value in Apple's EyeSight feature, despite the mixed reviews it has received. While some critics have found the feature unnecessary and predict it could be dropped in future models, its introduction highlights a broader industry trend towards enhancing social presence when using headset devices.