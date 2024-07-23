Pro Video Recording App 'Kino' for iPhone Updated With New Features
Lux today released the first update to its pro video recording app Kino for the iPhone, with a handful of new features and changes.
Kino version 1.1 offers precise manual or preset-based white balance control, three new pro color grades for video, a tap-to-focus option that works alongside manual focus, new tutorial videos, and an improved first-time user experience.
The update to Kino is rolling out on the App Store today. The app is 50% off for the next week, with U.S. pricing now set at $9.99, down from $19.99.
Lux, co-founded by Sebastiaan de With, is the developer of the popular third-party camera app Halide for the iPhone and iPad. Kino was first released in late May, with more details about the app outlined in our initial coverage of it.
To learn more about the update to Kino, read the announcement post.
