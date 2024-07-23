ESR Crowdfunding World's First Wallet With Built-In 'Find My' Support

Last year, ESR was one of the first companies to launch a MagSafe wallet accessory with full support for Apple's Find My network, using an on-board rechargeable module to tap into the network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices to help you keep tabs on your wallet. ESR has returned today with a new crowdfunding campaign for what it says is the first full-fledged wallet with integrated ‌Find My‌ support.

Available in seven color options, ESR's Geo Wallet is a traditional bifold wallet with a thin ‌Find My‌ module that allows you to keep track of your wallet's real-time location via the Items tab in Apple's ‌Find My‌ app. While some wallet makers have introduced wallets that allow you to attach an AirTag and other accessory companies have launched thin card-style ‌Find My‌ trackers, ESR appears to be the first to put the tracker right into the wallet itself, helping to reduce weight and bulk.

ESR says the battery for the ‌Find My‌ module in the Geo Wallet lasts up to five months, and with a magnetic charging cable the battery can be recharged in just two hours.



With windowed slots for two ID cards, four additional slots for bank or membership cards, and a divided compartment for organizing your cash, the Geo Wallet also offer RFID-blocking technology to help keep your cards safe.

The Geo Wallet is available in seven colors: carbon fiber, opal gray, elephant gray, twilight black, cocoa, aged leather, and tangerine.

As with most crowdfunding campaigns, there are multiple reward tiers available with varying pricing. The $38 Super Early Bird tier has already sold out, but there are still some slots left in the $41 Early Bird tier, and if you miss out on those it jumps to $44 at the Kickstarter Special tier. Multipacks are also available.

As a Kickstarter campaign, the Geo Wallet is not available for immediate delivery, but ESR is aiming to start production in August and begin shipping in January, and the company has a track record of delivering on its campaigns.