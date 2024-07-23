Apple Seeds watchOS 10.6 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate version of an upcoming watchOS 10.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the new beta coming a week after the release of the fourth beta. The RC represents the final version of watchOS 10.6 that will be released to the public if no additional bugs are found.



To install the ‌watchOS 10.6 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.

Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.6 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.

We don't yet know what's included in watchOS 10.6, and with Apple's focus shifting to watchOS 11, it likely features bug fixes and other minor improvements.