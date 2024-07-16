Apple Seeds Fourth Beta of watchOS 10.6 to Developers
Apple today seeded the fourth beta of an upcoming watchOS 10.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the fourth beta coming a week after the release of the third beta.
To install the watchOS 10.6 update, developers need to open the Apple Watch app, go to the Software Update section under "General" in Settings, and toggle on the watchOS 10 Developer Beta. An Apple ID linked to a developer account is required.
Once beta updates have been activated, watchOS 10.6 can be downloaded under the same Software Update section. To install software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life and it must be placed on an Apple Watch charger.
We don't yet know what's included in watchOS 10.6, and with Apple's focus shifting to watchOS 11, it likely features bug fixes and other minor improvements.
