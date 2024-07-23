Apple Releases visionOS 1.3 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today released the release candidate version of an upcoming visionOS 1.3 update to developers, allowing them to test new features ahead of the software seeing a public launch. The ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 RC comes a week after the release of the fourth beta, and it is the final version of ‌visionOS‌ that Apple will release to the public.



The ‌visionOS‌ beta can be downloaded by going to the Settings app on the device and toggling on developer betas. A registered developer account is required, and Apple recommends making a backup before installing new software.

Apple may make further improvements to Personas, EyeSight, and other features with ‌visionOS‌ 1.3, as well as implement additional bug fixes. No new features have been found in the ‌visionOS‌ 1.3 beta so far.