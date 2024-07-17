Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 199 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview 199 includes fixes and updates for Apple Pay, CSS, Editing, JavaScript, Media, Rendering, and WebRTC.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is compatible with machines macOS Sonoma and the macOS Sequoia beta, the newest version of macOS that Apple is beta testing.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences or System Settings to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
