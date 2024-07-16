Amazon Prime Day: Massive Discounts Arrive for M3 MacBook Air, Starting at Just $849

Amazon today has $250 off every model of Apple's 2024 M3 MacBook Air for Prime Day, including both the 13-inch and 15-inch models. All of these discounts require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the final deal price, and it's worth mentioning that Best Buy is matching these prices for My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

Prices start at $849.00 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 13-inch MacBook Air, which is down from $1,099.00. For the bigger model, prices start at $1,049.00 for the 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 15-inch MacBook Air, down from $1,299.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

With the addition of the $50 on-page coupon, these are now the lowest price we've ever seen on the brand new M3 MacBook Air, and they're among the overall best Apple-related deals you can find during Prime Day.



13-inch M3 MacBook Air

15-inch M3 MacBook Air

If you're looking to spend a little less, and are fine with investing in a previous generation model, Amazon also has great deals on the 2022 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You can get the 256GB model for $799.00 (matched at Best Buy) and the 512GB model for $999.00 (also matched at Best Buy), and they're both $200 off and all-time low prices.

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.