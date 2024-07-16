Lutron Debuts New Diva Smart Dimmer With ELV+, Additional Pico Paddle Remote Colors

Smart home company Lutron today announced a few new additions to its Caséta line of products, expanding the range of lighting options available to consumers.



For professional installers, there is now a Diva smart dimmer with ELV+ technology, offering smart control for low-voltage applications like under-cabinet lighting, track lights, and accent lights. The dimmer works with ELV devices and with nearly all residential lighting types and loads, such as LED, MLV, incandescent, and halogen.

Like the Smart Dimmer Switch for ELV+ Lighting, the Diva version uses phase-selectable dimming to enable dimming across a range of load types. Installers can select between forward or reverse-phase dimming in the Lutron app or when installing the light.

The Diva smart dimmer with ELV+ is available in white, ivory, light almond, black, brown, and gray to match other switches and outlets in the home.

Lutron is also introducing new color options for the Pico Paddle Remote, which was previously only available in white. The Pico Paddle Remote now comes in white, ivory, light almond, black, brown, and gray, much like other Caséta accessories.



The Pico Paddle Remote can control Caséta smart switches and dimmers and Serena smart shades and fans, adding extra control options for lights and smart home products. The Pico Paddle Remotes have a 10-year battery life and do not require a hub, app, or Wi-Fi for operation.

The Diva smart dimmer ELV+ and new Pico Paddle Remote options are available through electrical distributors and online retailers that carry Caséta controls.