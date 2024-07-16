Lutron Debuts New Diva Smart Dimmer With ELV+, Additional Pico Paddle Remote Colors

by

Smart home company Lutron today announced a few new additions to its Caséta line of products, expanding the range of lighting options available to consumers.

lutron smart dimmer
For professional installers, there is now a Diva smart dimmer with ELV+ technology, offering smart control for low-voltage applications like under-cabinet lighting, track lights, and accent lights. The dimmer works with ELV devices and with nearly all residential lighting types and loads, such as LED, MLV, incandescent, and halogen.

Like the Smart Dimmer Switch for ELV+ Lighting, the Diva version uses phase-selectable dimming to enable dimming across a range of load types. Installers can select between forward or reverse-phase dimming in the Lutron app or when installing the light.

The Diva smart dimmer with ELV+ is available in white, ivory, light almond, black, brown, and gray to match other switches and outlets in the home.

Lutron is also introducing new color options for the Pico Paddle Remote, which was previously only available in white. The Pico Paddle Remote now comes in white, ivory, light almond, black, brown, and gray, much like other Caséta accessories.

lutron pico paddle colors
The Pico Paddle Remote can control Caséta smart switches and dimmers and Serena smart shades and fans, adding extra control options for lights and smart home products. The Pico Paddle Remotes have a 10-year battery life and do not require a hub, app, or Wi-Fi for operation.

The Diva smart dimmer ELV+ and new Pico Paddle Remote options are available through electrical distributors and online retailers that carry Caséta controls.

Top Rated Comments

ChrisA Avatar
ChrisA
31 minutes ago at 07:45 am
If you are installing "smart" lithing in a client's house and do not want a "job for life" (that is were the client calls you twice a week for the rest of your life to fix something.). My advice is to use ONLY Lutron of Philips Hue. How to choose depends on if you want color changing lights, if so go with Hue. full color can be a gimik or for parties but Hue color-temperture adjustable lights are almost a requirement now.

Of course if installing a few lights in your own house and you need a hoby to keep you busy then install 10 different brands of WiFi based junk and listen you your wife ask "Why don't the kitchen lights work?" and you say "Oh just re-boot the router and it will be fine."

The better brands are 2x or 3x the price and worth it. Lutron is VERY reliable.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments