Apple Store App Gets Overhaul With Revamped For You Section
Apple today updated the Apple Store app to introduce a more personalized For You experience, which offers up more relevant product and service suggestions along with more information on what you can do with your existing devices.
The entire navigation bar has been refreshed, replacing Shop with Products and Sessions with Go Further. The For You tab provides relevant offers and suggestions such as free Apple Music and Apple TV+ trials, while the Products tab lets you see new products and also shop for accessories for your devices.
The "Go Further" tab shows nearby Today at Apple sessions, provides help with device setup, and offers support for your devices. For these new changes, Apple has a new opt-in data collection feature. Apple says that it collects data about your shopping activity, subscriptions, and more to make suggestions, but there is an option to not provide this information to Apple.
To create a personalised shopping experience, we'll collect and use data about your device, Apple account, Apple Store shopping activity and Apple subscriptions.
Privacy is important, and we want to be clear about what we're collecting and how we will use it. You can modify these at any time in Account Settings.
The updated version of the Apple Store app also includes a new Today at Apple video series with short videos that you can watch to get tips on device features.
Apple's full release notes for the refreshed Apple Store app are below.
- A fresh, more curated experience that makes it easier to quickly find the most relevant content on the For You tab, shop the latest on the Products tab, and make the most of the devices you already own on the Go Further tab.
- Check out the new video series from Today at Apple with featured guests that will inspire you to do more with your devices.
- New options to customize your privacy settings and preferences give you enhanced control over how Apple will use the data you share with us.
The Apple Store app can be downloaded for free from the App Store. [Direct Link]
