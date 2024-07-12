Apple CEO Tim Cook and Software Chief Eddy Cue Attend Sun Valley Conference
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple Software and Services chief Eddy Cue are attending the annual Sun Valley Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, this weekend. The media finance conference is well-known for attracting some of the biggest names in tech.
The Sun Valley Conference has been likened to a camp for billionaires, where tech and media moguls can negotiate deals while golfing, whitewater rafting, and similar activities. Cook and Cue are both regulars at the event.
Other attendees this year include Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Bill Gates, Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff, Nike CEO John Donahoe, Sony CEO Ken Yoshida, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Disney CEO Bob Iger.
The Sun Valley event is invite-only and members of the media have limited access, so the deals and relationships that originate at the event often go undocumented.
