MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Charger From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Ultra 2 and a Lululook 3-in-1 Charger to go along with it.



Lululook has a range of Apple device charging options, and the $65 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time, so it's a useful desktop or nightstand charger.



Available in gray, black, and silver, the charger is made from aluminum so it matches well with Apple devices. When not in use, it folds down into a compact cube shape, which is ideal for travel. The ‌iPhone‌ attaches to the charger magnetically, but note that charging is limited to 7.5W as this is not MagSafe or Qi2.



The Apple Watch charger is 5W so it can fast charge an Apple Watch, and there is an additional 5W charger for the AirPods and other devices. It also comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable for powering it, but you'll need to supply a power adapter.

If you only need to charge an ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, Lululook also has a foldable 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for just $36. The 2-in-1 Charger has the same design as the 3-in-1 model, but with only two foldable platforms rather than three. It too is able to fast charge the Apple Watch and charge an ‌iPhone‌ at 7.5W.



Along with chargers, Lululook has a selection of Apple Watch bands for the Apple Watch Ultra and other devices. The $40 fluoroelastomer band is similar to Apple's Sport Band, but it is available in a range of fun colors, including glow-in-the-dark. It is ideal for sports and similar activities because it is washable, sweat resistant, and breathable.



Lululook has a $120 Titanium Magnetic Band for those who want a band made from the same material that the Apple Watch is made from, and an upgraded luxury version for $300. The higher-end model is made from Titanium Grade 4, so it is lightweight, comfortable, and durable. It has a double magnetic buckle and a super scratch resistant coating.



Lululook is offering a special promotion for MacRumors readers, so when checking out on Amazon with one of the chargers, enter code "Macrumors" to get a 30 percent discount.

We have an ‌Apple Watch Ultra 2‌ and 3-in-1 Charger for one lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (July 12) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 19. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after July 19 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.