Apple Intelligence Settings Visible in iOS 18 Beta 3 Simulator, But Features Still Not Available

The latest beta of Apple's app development tool Xcode allows developers to simulate an iPhone running the third beta of iOS 18, and this has led to the discovery of some Apple Intelligence settings that are not yet available.



Aaron Perris and Matthew Rodarmel are among those who spotted the settings, which can be seen in the screenshots above. However, Apple Intelligence features are still not available for testing in the third beta of iOS 18, released this week.

During its WWDC keynote last month, Apple said that some Apple Intelligence features would be available to try "this summer," but it did not provide a specific timeframe. The features will be available in U.S. English only at launch, and they require an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, or a Mac or iPad equipped with an M1 chip or newer.

Apple Intelligence will be able to summarize text, prioritize notifications and emails, and generate custom emoji and images, while the technology will also power a smarter version of Siri with richer language understanding, deeper per-app controls, on-screen awareness, and more. Apple said some of the features, along with support for additional languages and software platforms, will be added "over the course of the next year."

iOS 18 should be widely released in September. Even then, the initial Apple Intelligence features will still be considered a "preview" for all users.