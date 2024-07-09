Google Maps for iOS and Apple CarPlay Gains Live Speedometer Feature
The Google Maps app for iOS and Apple CarPlay now features a live speedometer, TechCrunch reports.
The feature, which was previously only available on Google Maps for Android, helps users to stay within the speed limit while driving. Now, when a user begins navigation, the vehicle's speed is shown in miles or kilometers per hour, depending on the region. The icon changes color depending on the speed indicator to subtly encourage drivers to remain within the speed limit.
Google confirmed to TechCrunch that the speedometer display is now rolling out to iOS users globally, but it cautions that the feature is for "informational use only" and drivers should still rely on their vehicle's speedometer to confirm its actual speed. To turn on the speedometer and speed limits in the Google Maps app, users should navigate to their profile, Settings, Navigation, and Driving options.
Popular Stories
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...