Google Maps for iOS and Apple CarPlay Gains Live Speedometer Feature

by

The Google Maps app for iOS and Apple CarPlay now features a live speedometer, TechCrunch reports.

Google maps feaure
The feature, which was previously only available on Google Maps for Android, helps users to stay within the speed limit while driving. Now, when a user begins navigation, the vehicle's speed is shown in miles or kilometers per hour, depending on the region. The icon changes color depending on the speed indicator to subtly encourage drivers to remain within the speed limit.

Google confirmed to TechCrunch that the speedometer display is now rolling out to iOS users globally, but it cautions that the feature is for "informational use only" and drivers should still rely on their vehicle's speedometer to confirm its actual speed. To turn on the speedometer and speed limits in the Google Maps app, users should navigate to their profile, Settings, Navigation, and Driving options.

Tag: Google Maps

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article191 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article145 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article104 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments
HomePod G4 Feature

Leak Confirms Apple's Work On 'Home Accessory'

Thursday July 4, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
Read Full Article222 comments

Top Rated Comments

sdwaltz Avatar
sdwaltz
4 hours ago at 08:12 am
Excellent news. All GPS/Mapping apps should do this - Waze blazed the trail.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
4 hours ago at 08:14 am
Okay, that's nice I guess.

The real question, is Google EVER going to show a Saved Location's/Favorite's name, in CarPlay, instead of just the address? It's always worked on the phone.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cristim74 Avatar
Cristim74
4 hours ago at 08:14 am
Waze had this for ages ...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
victorvictoria Avatar
victorvictoria
4 hours ago at 08:26 am
That's fine, except I CAN'T DRIVE 55!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macduke Avatar
macduke
4 hours ago at 08:37 am
Google is absolutely going to sell this information about you to your insurance company to increase your premiums.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRemarker Avatar
TechRemarker
4 hours ago at 08:47 am
Eek. Almost every comment is noting how every other app has had this for ages. Google doesn't seem to be saying in any way this is a novel feature, and simply they are getting around to adding a missing feature or Apple's devices (aka their primary competitor). Yes, they are late to the game, but don't think giving Google hate on this will entice them to move faster on all the other missing features, so I for one am glad to see it added.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments