AirPods 3 Hit New All-Time Low Price of $129.89 on Amazon
Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's AirPods 3, now available for $129.89, down from $169.00. This is the model that comes with a Lightning Charging Case, and this sale price beats the previous record low price by about $10.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods 3 feature force sensor controls, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a streamlined design compared to the AirPods 2. The third-generation AirPods are a few years old at this point, with an updated model expected in just a few months, which is likely why we're starting to see big price drops online.
If you're looking for an even cheaper model, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
Popular Stories
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Code discovered on Apple's backend by MacRumors confirms Apple is indeed working on a long-rumored home accessory in addition to the HomePod and Apple TV. The code references a device with the identifier "HomeAccessory17,1," which is a new identifier category. The name is similar to the HomePod's "AudioAccessory" identifier. Interestingly, the 17,1 in the identifier name suggests that...
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...