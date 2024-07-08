AirPods 3 Hit New All-Time Low Price of $129.89 on Amazon

Amazon today introduced a new all-time low price on Apple's AirPods 3, now available for $129.89, down from $169.00. This is the model that comes with a Lightning Charging Case, and this sale price beats the previous record low price by about $10.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

AirPods 3 feature force sensor controls, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a streamlined design compared to the AirPods 2. The third-generation AirPods are a few years old at this point, with an updated model expected in just a few months, which is likely why we're starting to see big price drops online.

If you're looking for an even cheaper model, Amazon also has the AirPods 2 for $79.99, down from $129.00. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.