Resident Evil 7 Debuts on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac
As part of its effort to embrace Apple's latest chips, Capcom today released Resident Evil 7 biohazard for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPads and Macs with M-series Apple silicon chips. [App Store]
The game runs natively on Apple silicon with support for cross-progression and universal purchase, letting Apple users play the game across iPhone
, iPad
, and Mac with a single purchase and transfer their saved games between devices.
Capcom notes that the iPhone and iPad version of Resident Evil 7 biohazard includes enhanced controls with a new Auto Fire option to assist with touchscreen usability. Hardware controller support is also included for those who want a more console-like experience.
In addition to the main Resident Evil 7 biohazard game, the download also includes the Not A Hero DLC add-on, and a Gold Edition upgrade is available with additional DLC content.
The game is a free download that allows for a portion of the game to be played free of charge, with the full main unlock priced at $19.99. The Gold Edition DLC upgrade costs an additional $20.00.
Resident Evil 7 biohazard joins Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village as titles from the series available on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac, with Resident Evil 2 also in development.
