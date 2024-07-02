Resident Evil 7 Debuts on iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac

by

As part of its effort to embrace Apple's latest chips, Capcom today released Resident Evil 7 biohazard for iPhone 15 Pro, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and all iPads and Macs with M-series Apple silicon chips. [App Store]


The game runs natively on Apple silicon with support for cross-progression and universal purchase, letting Apple users play the game across iPhone, iPad, and Mac with a single purchase and transfer their saved games between devices.

Capcom notes that the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ version of Resident Evil 7 biohazard includes enhanced controls with a new Auto Fire option to assist with touchscreen usability. Hardware controller support is also included for those who want a more console-like experience.

In addition to the main Resident Evil 7 biohazard game, the download also includes the Not A Hero DLC add-on, and a Gold Edition upgrade is available with additional DLC content.

The game is a free download that allows for a portion of the game to be played free of charge, with the full main unlock priced at $19.99. The Gold Edition DLC upgrade costs an additional $20.00.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard joins Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village as titles from the series available on ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, ‌iPad‌, and Mac, with Resident Evil 2 also in development.

Tag: Capcom

Top Rated Comments

Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
40 minutes ago at 09:35 am
$40 for a seven year old game.....el oh el
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nfl46 Avatar
nfl46
58 minutes ago at 09:17 am
Thanks. I’ll check it out. Funny thing is, I was just playing Resident Evil Village using my Apple Vision Pro.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zest28 Avatar
Zest28
36 minutes ago at 09:40 am

$40 for a seven year old game.....el oh el
Don’t complain that we don’t have games on Mac then if you refuse to buy it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hovscorpion12 Avatar
hovscorpion12
14 minutes ago at 10:01 am

$40 for a seven year old game.....el oh el
The game costs $20. The $40 is the game+DLC
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mukiex Avatar
mukiex
57 minutes ago at 09:19 am

Thanks. I’ll check it out. Funny thing is, I was just playing Resident Evil Village using my Apple Vision Pro.
It's kinda disappointing that Resident Evil 7 was basically Capcom's first foray into VR on PS4, and it has basically never seen a VR release since then.

PSVR2, SteamVR, and Vision Pro VR would be a pretty awesome DLC release, let alone a free update.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
41 minutes ago at 09:35 am
This game was such hot stuff back in the day, and I imagine it's still pretty awesome today.

...but also hot... in a very literal sense, if you're playing it on an iPhone. ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments