Here Are the macOS Sequoia Features Intel Macs Won't Support

by

When Apple released macOS Monterey in 2021, some key features required a Mac with Apple silicon. The same scenario played out with macOS Ventura in 2022, and then again the following year with the release of macOS Sonoma. With macOS Sequoia set to arrive in the fall, which new features can Intel Mac owners expect to be unavailable to them this time around?

Apple WWDC24 macOS Sequoia hero 240610
Apple says that macOS Sequoia is compatible with the same Macs as macOS Sonoma, but Apple's fine print reveals that certain new features won't work on Intel machines. If you're still on an Intel Mac, here's what you won't have access to.

Apple Intelligence

apple intelligence
Apple Intelligence, a deeply integrated, personalized AI feature set for Apple devices that uses cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence to enhance the user experience, won't be available on Intel Macs. Apple says the advanced features require its M1 chip or later, so if your Mac was released before November 2020, you're out of luck.

Live Audio Transcription

apple notes live audio transcription
Live audio transcription lets you record audio sessions within notes in Apple Notes, and generate live audio transcriptions that can be searched through or combined with other documents, checklists, or documents. According to Apple, support for live audio transcription in the Notes app is limited to machines powered by Apple silicon.

What Else?

Surprisingly, nothing! Apple is not withholding any other new features in macOS Sequoia, meaning users with supported Intel Macs will be able to enjoy things like the ability to schedule messages to send later, Reminder integration with Calendars, a new standalone Passwords app, window tiling, and more. Even Apple's latest continuity feature, iPhone Mirroring, works on Intel-based Mac computers that have a T2 Security Chip. For all the details, be sure to check out our macOS 15 roundup.

On that note, let's review which Mac models that macOS Sequoia supports. As mentioned above, macOS 15 works with the same Macs as macOS Sonoma. They include:

  • MacBook Air (2020 and later)
  • MacBook Pro (2018 and later)
  • iMac (2019 and later)
  • Mac Mini (2018 and later)
  • iMac Pro (2017 and later)
  • Mac Pro (2019 and later)
  • Mac Studio (2022 and later)

You can check your Mac's model by clicking the Apple in the menu bar and choosing About This Mac. macOS Sequoia is currently in developer beta, with a public beta expected later this month, before Apple's latest Mac software gets a general release in the fall.

Top Rated Comments

TwoBytes Avatar
TwoBytes
41 minutes ago at 05:19 am
So even if you buy a new Mac or iPhone, you're not going to get a full year of use of new AI features as Apple is delaying them to 2025, at which point, there will be updated Macs and phones to buy.

Bit tired of Apple announcing features that won't come for a long while.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JosephAW Avatar
JosephAW
2 hours ago at 04:28 am
It’s amazing they kept Rosetta alive this long. Unfortunately most of my Intel apps have some 32bit libraries. Wish we could compile missing 32bit libs like you can with Ubuntu, even on newer 64bit versions. :rolleyes:
Because of this limitations I have to keep an Intel Mac mini around.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ad47uk Avatar
Ad47uk
1 hour ago at 04:41 am
not supporting Apple Intelligence is maybe a good thing. If I update my Mac mini to Sequoia I will disable all the AI rubbish.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
arkitect Avatar
arkitect
1 hour ago at 04:45 am
Mac Mini 2018 here…

I can live with that.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
1 hour ago at 04:54 am

Not that many of them but just think about those 50k Mac Pro in early 2020.
I don't think anyone bought a $50k Mac Pro thinking, "this will last a long time and not at all depreciate in value".

It's mostly "I need as much power as possible right now".
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iea96 Avatar
iea96
56 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Next year there's probably going to be a similar article titled "Here Are the macOS *insert name here* Features M1 Macs Won't Support" ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments