Samsung to Begin Rolling Out Hotel Room TVs With AirPlay Support for iPhone and iPad
Samsung today announced that it will be rolling out AirPlay support for its series of hotel room TVs, allowing iPhone and iPad users to wirelessly stream videos, music, photos, and more from their device to the TV in their room.
The feature allows you to scan a unique QR code on the hotel room TV to establish an AirPlay connection, allowing you to wirelessly stream content from your iPhone or iPad. After the pairing process, your device will also automatically be connected to the hotel's Wi-Fi network. The device must be updated to iOS 17.3 or iPadOS 17.3 or later.
AirPlay on hotel room TVs works with apps and services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade for games, Apple Fitness+ for workouts, and much more.
Samsung said no personal info is ever stored or saved for this AirPlay feature, and the paired device is automatically removed when you check out of the hotel.
Samsung did not reveal which hotel chains will be offering its AirPlay-enabled TVs. The feature launched earlier this year on LG hotel room TVs at select IHG Hotels & Resorts properties in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with more locations to follow.
Google has long offered a similar Chromecast streaming feature on many hotel room TVs that works with both iPhones and Android devices.
