Samsung to Begin Rolling Out Hotel Room TVs With AirPlay Support for iPhone and iPad

by

Samsung today announced that it will be rolling out AirPlay support for its series of hotel room TVs, allowing iPhone and iPad users to wirelessly stream videos, music, photos, and more from their device to the TV in their room.

airplay hotels
The feature allows you to scan a unique QR code on the hotel room TV to establish an AirPlay connection, allowing you to wirelessly stream content from your iPhone or iPad. After the pairing process, your device will also automatically be connected to the hotel's Wi-Fi network. The device must be updated to iOS 17.3 or iPadOS 17.3 or later.

AirPlay on hotel room TVs works with apps and services like Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade for games, Apple Fitness+ for workouts, and much more.

Samsung said no personal info is ever stored or saved for this AirPlay feature, and the paired device is automatically removed when you check out of the hotel.

Samsung did not reveal which hotel chains will be offering its AirPlay-enabled TVs. The feature launched earlier this year on LG hotel room TVs at select IHG Hotels & Resorts properties in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, with more locations to follow.

Google has long offered a similar Chromecast streaming feature on many hotel room TVs that works with both iPhones and Android devices.

Tags: Samsung, AirPlay

Popular Stories

apple watch x 91mobiles

Alleged First Look at Apple Watch X / Series 10 With 2-Inch Display

Wednesday June 26, 2024 2:44 am PDT by
Apple is rumored to be planning a revamp of the Apple Watch for the device's tenth anniversary, and 91mobiles claims to have sourced CAD renders of what could be the "Apple Watch X" or Apple Watch Series 10 from industry insiders. The site claims that the renders are of a "larger" model featuring a 2-inch display. The current Apple Watch Series 9 has a 1.7-inch display, while the Apple Watch ...
Read Full Article185 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and More

Tuesday June 25, 2024 12:35 pm PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for several products, including the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2, the first-generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, the second and third-generation AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro, and the PowerBeats Pro. The second-generation AirPods Pro models, the PowerBeats Pro, and the Beats Fit Pro now have firmware version 6F8, up from 6F7,...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18 and AirPods Pro Feature

iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

Wednesday June 26, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update is packed with features for supported iPhones, but it also promises to make your AirPods Pro experience better with a handful of sophisticated new capabilities that draw from machine learning improvements and AI enhancements. The following five AirPods Pro features are expected to arrive later this year, when iOS 18 is released to the general public in ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Monday June 24, 2024 12:52 pm PDT by
Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates. Apple will refine iOS 18 over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted...
Read Full Article124 comments
verizon

International Roaming Outage Affecting Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile Customers [Updated]

Thursday June 27, 2024 2:49 am PDT by
There appears to be an ongoing outage with international roaming across multiple cellular networks, with Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile customers abroad complaining about the issue on social networks and cellular community forums. Customers traveling internationally have been without service since late Wednesday for hours at a time, with many losing cellular, text, and data. That has left many...
Read Full Article69 comments

Top Rated Comments

joh420250 Avatar
joh420250
23 hours ago at 01:22 pm
Not trying to sound smart but I'm 30 years old and I didn't know folks actually watched TV while at a hotel. Apparently there's enough people watching TV at hotels if Samsung put money into the idea. ?‍♂️
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unity451 Avatar
Unity451
1 day ago at 12:55 pm
I usually just bring my Apple TV with remote and HDMI cord and then attempt to bypass the lame hotel TV UI.

Cool feature, but I'll probably keep doing that until this is more widely rolled out across TV brands and hotel chains.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
flexwithmarius Avatar
flexwithmarius
1 day ago at 01:01 pm

I'm sure there will no security or spying issues at all with this....

Samsung said no personal info is ever stored or saved for this AirPlay feature, and the paired device is automatically removed when you check out of the hotel.
There won’t be any security or privacy issues. They said so and I actually believe them.

Once a guest checks out these systems are fully reset to clear any login credentials from the previous guest. The hotel doesn’t want any liability for guest streaming service account tampering.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mansplains Avatar
mansplains
21 hours ago at 03:21 pm

Nice. I’d still rather an Apple HDMI stick for better security and you can use it anywhere, but I’ll take it.
Seriously, basic streaming doesn't require the full computer of the current Apple TV models. A stick would increase adoption for those who think another box with power supply is too much.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
victorvictoria Avatar
victorvictoria
21 hours ago at 03:58 pm
It would be nice if some hotels actually upgraded their TVs to take advantage. Most of the places we stay have TVs that are ancient by tech standards.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rbramseyjr Avatar
rbramseyjr
23 hours ago at 01:38 pm

Not trying to sound smart but I'm 30 years old and I didn't know folks actually watched TV while at a hotel. Apparently there's enough people watching TV at hotels if Samsung put money into the idea. ?‍♂️
what else am i supposed to do during refractory periods? ?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments