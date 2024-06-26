Apple Highlights Accessories With 'Colors That Pop' From Nimble, Belkin, and More

Apple recently created a new section of its online store showcasing accessories with "Colors That Pop," and this week Nimble and Belkin have launched new products as part of this colorful lineup. You can find this section by visiting Apple's accessories page and scrolling down a bit.



Starting with Nimble, there's a new USB-C charging collection available online, and it's the company's first set of products released on Apple.com and in Apple retail stores. This collection includes a portable charger and various USB-C cables, all of which you can find below.



Belkin's product release includes two new MagSafe-compatible portable batteries, both available on Apple.com. First is the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 5K, which comes in a range of colors and can fast charge iPhone 12 models and later up to 15W with Qi2 when the battery pack is plugged in and up to 7.5W when using it wirelessly.



In total, the power bank provides up to 16 hours of additional battery life, comes with a USB-C port, and includes a USB-C to USB-C cable. This one is priced at $59.95 on Belkin's website and on Apple.com.

Secondly, the BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Bank 10K can fast charge ‌iPhone‌ 12 models and later up to 15W with Qi2, or up to 20W with the integrated USB-C cable. It can provide up to 35 hours of additional battery life, comes in just one color (black), and is priced at $99.95.

Apple's Colors That Pop section also features accessories from Tech21, SanDisk, and Herschel. The accessories all share a colorful neon hue and are built for products including iPhone 15, AirPods, MacBook Air, AirTag, and more.