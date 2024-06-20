Apple Unveils Stunning Kuala Lumpur Store

Apple has previewed its first store in Malaysia, Apple The Exchange TRX, located in Kuala Lumpur's Tun Razak Exchange business district.



The architectural design of Apple The Exchange TRX features a three-dimensional layered roof with horizontal glass panels and sun-shading blades. A central glazed oculus brings natural daylight into the interior and contains a dynamic artificial-lighting system that adjusts based on the time of day. The building connects the mall's central atrium to a rooftop park that wraps around the store's upper level.

Inside, a sculptural quartz and glass staircase connects the three levels. The main floor is a floating deck that sits above the primary display area. The Forum, where Today at Apple sessions take place, is located on this floating deck, providing a central location for workshops and events. The upper level, which connects directly to the rooftop park, brings natural light and greenery into the store through a continuous glass facade. The interior features high-quality materials such as natural stone walls, polished stainless-steel columns, light terrazzo floors, and a timber ceiling.



Apple The Exchange TRX runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral, in line with Apple's broader environmental goals. The store contains a Genius Bar, a dedicated Apple Pickup counter, and more than 160 retail employees to help customers.

To celebrate the store's opening, Apple will run a special series of Today at Apple sessions called "Jom Discover," running from June 22 through July 6. These sessions will feature some of Malaysia's most celebrated creators, offering insights into their creative processes and showcasing Apple's products and services. Highlights include a performance by De Fam, workshops on iPhone photography with Jason smashpop, video editing on Mac with Adam Lobo, productivity on iPad with Iman Azman, and health and wellness sessions with Nana Mohd focusing on the Apple Watch.

Apple The Exchange TRX opens on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. MYT.