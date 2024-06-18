EU Reportedly Satisfied With Apple's Plans to Open iPhone's NFC Chip to Rivals

Apple is set to conclude a lengthy antitrust investigation by the European Union into its mobile payments system by making significant concessions to give competitors access to the iPhone's NFC technology, the Financial Times reports.



The European Commission charged Apple in 2022 with violating competition law, contending that Apple was preventing competitors from accessing its near-field communication (NFC) technology to favor Apple Pay. In response to these charges, Apple apparently made several commitments to the European Commission in January, which now appear to have satisfied the regulators.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Financial Times claims that Apple agreed to provide third-party developers with open access to the ‌iPhone‌'s NFC. This access is said to not require the use of ‌Apple Pay‌ or Apple Wallet, effectively allowing competitors to create their own contactless payment solutions. London-based payment app Curve has already expressed interest in implementing its own NFC system on the ‌iPhone‌ once the agreement is official. Apple reportedly pledged to maintain this openness for a decade.

The settlement, which is expected to be finalized over the next few weeks, should help Apple avoid a potential fine by the EU that could have been as high as 10% of the company's global annual revenue. Given Apple's reported revenue of $383 billion in 2023, the fine could have amounted to approximately $40 billion.