Apple Launches 'Help Me Choose' Website for Finding the Right Mac

by

Apple today debuted a new Mac website that's designed to help potential customers find the ideal Mac. The "Help Me Choose" site asks users a few questions and then suggests the Mac that will best meet the user's needs.

apple help me choose website
Questions include what the Mac will be used for, necessary day-to-day essentials, info on the user's creative pursuits, the need for portability, which peripherals will be used, and budget.

Apple's algorithm for suggesting a Mac takes all of these factors into account, and it doesn't just present buyers with base configurations. It suggests upgrades to memory and storage that would be useful, and it will also present options if your selected budget is a little flexible.

The Help Me Choose website can be found under the Mac section of Apple's website when selecting the "Compare" option or the "Shop Mac" and then "Shopping Guides" option.

Popular Stories

iOS 18 CarPlay Feature

iOS 18 Adds These 5 New Features to CarPlay

Thursday June 13, 2024 7:44 am PDT by
Apple did not mention CarPlay during its WWDC keynote this week, but iOS 18 includes a handful of new features for the in-car software. Overall, there is not a whole lot new for CarPlay on iOS 18, with changes seemingly limited to the Messages and Settings apps so far. Below, we recap everything new for CarPlay on iOS 18. New for CarPlay on iOS 18 1. Contact Photos in Messages App...
Read Full Article72 comments
apple watch series 9 display

Kuo: Apple Watch Series 10 to Get Larger Screen and Thinner Design

Monday June 17, 2024 1:20 am PDT by
This year's Apple Watch Series 10 will be thinner and come in larger screen sizes than previous models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest industry note -10-and-98075c44ce92">shared on Medium, Kuo said the screen size options on the next-generation Apple Watch will increase from 41mm to 45mm, and from 45mm to 49mm, while being encased in a thinner design. For reference,...
Read Full Article123 comments
iPod Nano vs iPod Pro Ad Feature 1

Apple Developing Thinner MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone

Monday June 17, 2024 2:22 am PDT by
Apple intends to slim down the MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone, with the new ultra-thin M4 iPad Pro a sign of the company's new design trajectory, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When the M4 iPad Pro was unveiled last month, Apple touted it as the company's thinnest product ever, and even compared it to the 2012 iPod nano to emphasize its slim dimensions. Writing in the latest ...
Read Full Article339 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

You Can Give Siri a New Name With iOS 18's Vocal Shortcuts

Friday June 14, 2024 4:33 pm PDT by
Apple in iOS 18 added a Vocal Shortcuts accessibility feature, and now that iOS 18 is available in a beta capacity, users have figured out that this option can be used to give Siri a new wake word. With Vocal Shortcuts, you can assign a custom phrase that Siri can understand to launch shortcuts and complete "complex tasks," and one of the shortcuts you can set up is an alternative for "Hey...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 18 Wallet Feature

Here's What's New in Apple Wallet on iOS 18 for Event Tickets and More

Friday June 14, 2024 7:32 am PDT by
iOS 18 includes a handful of enhancements to the Wallet app on the iPhone, with new features for Apple Pay, Apple Cash, event tickets, and more. Below, we outline everything new for the Wallet app on iOS 18, based on information from Apple's press release and a WWDC 2024 coding session. Redesigned Event Tickets Event tickets have an all-new design in the Wallet app on iOS 18, complete...
Read Full Article20 comments

Top Rated Comments

spillled typos Avatar
spillled typos
54 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
The budget question is pretty funny, you could eliminate most of the questions with that one. Really the only questions you need are:
[LIST=1]
* laptop?
* budget?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CrysisDeu Avatar
CrysisDeu
50 minutes ago at 01:40 pm
Imagine your product line up is so convoluted, that you need to build a website to help your customers to choose what to buy
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
52 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
The budget question kills the whole thing. I don’t know why they even ask. If your budget is $1000 (before tax) they have exactly one computer for you.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
swingerofbirch Avatar
swingerofbirch
53 minutes ago at 01:38 pm
I answered honestly for myself, and gave it a budget of up to $2,000 (which is a little more than I spent on my last Mac, a 14" MBP M1 Pro), and it suggested either a 13" or 15" MacBook Air.

Which I assume is because I listed lighter weight activities, like browsing the web and watching video.

But I prefer the better display (it's a truly gorgeous display) on this machine along with the great speakers. And the 14" MBP upgrade isn't that much, often on sale. I got this for $1500.

Plus in terms of considering browsing a lighter activity, browsers are absolute memory hogs. I wish I could upgrade the RAM on this computer. And yet it suggested a machine to me with half the RAM than I have now.

It also asked if I planned to connect acessories, and I clicked yes for external storage.

I assumed it would then ask what type of external storage, but it did not. And I frequently use the SD card reader on my MBP, not present on the MBA.

I know what I like, and this tool did not. Should have asked more probing questions.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jrath1 Avatar
jrath1
49 minutes ago at 01:42 pm
No matter what I choose, Apple won't recommend the Mac Pro.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
orbital~debris Avatar
orbital~debris
47 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
Is there a secret menu item allowing me to choose iMac (32-inch, 2024)?

Also,  should have called this 'Chooser' for a deep-dive/throwback reference.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments