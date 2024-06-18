Apple Offers Students AI Training at Developer Academies

Apple today announced plans to introduce new AI curriculum at its Apple Developer Academy locations in Brazil, Indonesia, Italy, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and the United States. Apple Developer Academy students and mentors will learn about tools and technologies that take advantage of artificial intelligence.



The AI curriculum is being added to the program as a foundational skill, and students will learn how to build, train, and deploy machine learning models on Apple devices. Some of the available courses include the fundamentals of AI technologies, Core ML, and training AI models from the ground up.



"At Apple, we see coding as a universal language and believe in empowering developers, creators, and entrepreneurs across the world with tools and technologies that will allow them to create phenomenal experiences," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations. "With the introduction of curriculum dedicated to AI and other new technologies, we're excited to see what students will build to share with their communities and the world."

Apple Developer Academy students, mentors, and alumni will have access to the curriculum starting this fall.