Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.6 to Developers

by

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.6 update to developers, with the software coming a month after Apple released macOS Sonoma 14.5.

sonoma desktop wwdc
Registered developers can opt-in to the beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Note that an Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

We don't yet know what might be included in ‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.6, but if new features are found in the beta, we'll update this post.

