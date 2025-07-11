Today's Your Last Chance to Get AirPods Pro 2 for $149 and AirPods 4 for $89 in Prime Day Sales

We're in the final hours of Amazon Prime Day for 2025, and you can still find record low prices on nearly every AirPods model right now on Amazon.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The highlight of these deals include the AirPods Pro 2 for $149.00, down from $249.00, and the AirPods 4 for $89.00, down from $129.00. Both of these are new all-time low prices for the AirPods during Prime Day, and it's very likely we won't see deals this good again until the holidays come around.

