Apple Releases macOS Sonoma 14.5 With Apple News+ Improvements
Apple today released macOS Sonoma 14.5, the fifth update to the macOS Sonoma operating system that launched last September. macOS Sonoma 14.5 comes more than two months after the launch of macOS Sonoma 14.4.
The macOS Sonoma 14.5 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings. There's also a macOS 13.6.6 release for those who are still running macOS Ventura and a macOS 12.7.6 release for those who have macOS Monterey installed.
macOS Sonoma 14.5 adds a new word game for Apple News+ subscribers and allows for tracking stats and streaks of News+ games. Apple's release notes:
macOS Sonoma 14.5 includes the following improvements and bug fixes:
- Quartiles is a new and original daily word game that is now available in Apple News+
- Scoreboard in News+ Puzzles gives you access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks
Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.
For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
We're nearing the end of the macOS Sonoma development cycle, and this could be one of the last feature updates that we see. Apple is already working on macOS 15, and plans to introduce it next month at WWDC.
