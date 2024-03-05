iOS 17.4 Lets Budget Apps Read Real-Time Apple Card Transaction Info

After updating to iOS 17.4, Apple Card users who want to track their real-time spending with budgeting apps will have more opportunities to do so. iOS 17.4 opens up real-time ‌Apple Card‌ transactions to third-party apps budgeting apps beyond Mint for the first time.



Mint added support for the ‌Apple Card‌ back in 2022, but Apple did not provide the same integration to other third-party apps. Intuit folded Mint into Credit Karma at the beginning of the year, though, leaving former users not interested in Credit Karma without a way to track their ‌Apple Card‌ transactions. ‌Apple Card‌, Apple Savings, and Apple Cash accounts can now be added to select budget apps.

With Mint accounts set to shut down on March 23, Apple has expanded ‌Apple Card‌ support to other third-party apps just in time for people to adopt a new service. So far, budgeting apps Monarch and Copilot have added ‌Apple Card‌ support.