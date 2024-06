Beats Solo Buds Unboxed, Available to Order Starting Next Week

Apple today shared a Beats Solo Buds unboxing video on YouTube, providing a closer look at the wireless earbuds before they launch next week.



Priced at $79.99, the Beats Solo Buds feature up to 18 hours of battery life, a USB-C carrying case, and Find My support on both iOS and Android. However, they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery and can only charge the earbuds when a USB-C cable is connected to an external power source.

More details about the earbuds can be found in our initial coverage of the Beats Studio Buds announcement back in late April.

Beats Solo Buds will be available to pre-order on Apple's online store starting Tuesday, June 18 , ahead of a Thursday, June 20 launch.