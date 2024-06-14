Beats Solo Buds Unboxed, Available to Order Starting Next Week

Apple today shared a Beats Solo Buds unboxing video on YouTube, providing a closer look at the wireless earbuds before they launch next week.



Priced at $79.99, the Beats Solo Buds feature up to 18 hours of battery life, a USB-C carrying case, and Find My support on both iOS and Android. However, they lack active noise cancellation, and the carrying case does not have a built-in battery and can only charge the earbuds when a USB-C cable is connected to an external power source.

More details about the earbuds can be found in our initial coverage of the Beats Studio Buds announcement back in late April.