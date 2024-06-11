macOS Sequoia Includes Wallpaper With Classic Mac Graphics

macOS Sequoia has a fun new Macintosh dynamic wallpaper and screensaver combination that highlights classic Mac icons. Basic Apple Guy shared some high resolution screenshots of the new wallpaper, which can be used on other Apple devices.



On device, the Macintosh wallpaper animates and shifts through different retro graphics, with color options that include Spectrum, Accent, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow, Dark Gray, Gray, Green, Orange, and Random.



Macintosh isn't the only new ‌macOS Sequoia‌ wallpaper, with Apple also adding "Helios," which is featured in ‌macOS Sequoia‌ marketing materials and Apple images. Helios animates with a gradient design.

To see the wallpapers in their full glory, ‌macOS Sequoia‌ is required. The operating system update is available to developers right now, with a public release scheduled for the fall.