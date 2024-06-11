iOS 18: Overhauled Calculator App Supports These 15 Conversions

During its WWDC 2024 keynote on Monday, Apple introduced a new Calculator app for iPad that includes a new Math Notes feature, and there are similar changes to be found in the Calculator app in iOS 18.



The Calculator app on iPhone now has an additional button to switch between Basic, Scientific, and Math Notes in portrait or landscape view. Meanwhile, there's a useful new History feature that helps you keep track of previous calculations.

In addition, a new Convert option supports unit conversions for length, weight, currencies, and more. Here's the full conversions that are supported:

Angle

Area

Currency

Data

Energy

Force

Fuel

Length

Power

Pressure

Speed

Temperature

Time

Volume

Weight

In iPadOS 18, the new Calculator app lets users type or write out mathematical expressions with an Apple Pencil and see them solved in their own handwriting. These Math Notes are automatically accessible in the Notes app in a new Math Notes folder that can be accessed on both iPhone and iPad.

The first developer beta of iPadOS 18 is now available, with a public beta following in July, and official release to the public in the fall.