tvOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These Apple TV Models

Just ahead of WWDC, we have another last-minute compatibility rumor to share from a proven leaker, with this one relating to the Apple TV.



In a direct message, the leaker told MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris that tvOS 18 should remain compatible with the Apple TV HD, released in 2015.

If so, tvOS 18 would be compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, meaning there would be no change compared to tvOS 17:



Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (2017)

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (2021)

Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) (2022)

Given that HomePods run a variant of tvOS, the leaker thinks the next HomePod software update is likely to support all HomePods, including the original 2018 model.

The leaker who revealed this information has a private account on X, so we have elected not to share its name or link to it, but they have shared accurate compatibility information and build numbers for Apple's software updates in the past.

Apple will unveil tvOS 18 and other major software updates during the WWDC keynote, which begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today.