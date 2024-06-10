tvOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These Apple TV Models

by

Just ahead of WWDC, we have another last-minute compatibility rumor to share from a proven leaker, with this one relating to the Apple TV.

apple tv 4k yellow bg feature
In a direct message, the leaker told MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris that tvOS 18 should remain compatible with the Apple TV HD, released in 2015.

If so, tvOS 18 would be compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, meaning there would be no change compared to tvOS 17:

  • Apple TV HD (2015)
  • Apple TV 4K (2017)
  • Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (2021)
  • Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) (2022)

Given that HomePods run a variant of tvOS, the leaker thinks the next HomePod software update is likely to support all HomePods, including the original 2018 model.

The leaker who revealed this information has a private account on X, so we have elected not to share its name or link to it, but they have shared accurate compatibility information and build numbers for Apple's software updates in the past.

Apple will unveil tvOS 18 and other major software updates during the WWDC keynote, which begins at 10 a.m. Pacific Time today.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

Supercyborgninja Avatar
Supercyborgninja
24 minutes ago at 07:06 am
2015? Must not be a significant update again.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I'm amazed that Apple is still fully supporting the 2015 Apple TV. That has got to be the record for the longest a device has ever gotten software updates!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Heat_Fan89 Avatar
Heat_Fan89
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am
I'm still amazed that my 2015 ATV is still getting support. I plan on buying a new ATV once Apple decides to drop my device but each year it gets a new life line.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments