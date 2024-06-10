New: iPadOS 18 to Drop Support for These iPad Models

iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates.

iPad Air 5
In other words, iPadOS 18 will drop support for the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro and the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Support for the sixth-generation iPad, which uses the regular A10 Fusion chip, is also being dropped. However, iPadOS 18 will continue to work on the seventh-generation iPad, according to the source.

iPadOS 18 will therefore be compatible with the following iPad models:

  • iPad Pro: 2018 and later
  • iPad Air: 2019 and later
  • iPad mini: 2019 and later
  • iPad: 2019 and later

Apple is expected to announce iPadOS 18 alongside iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins June 10, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPad in September.

Apple is expected to introduce a slew of AI-related features, collectively dubbed "Apple Intelligence," but only iPads powered by an M1 chip or later will support on-device AI capabilities.

Apple also plans to introduce a built-in Calculator app for the iPad with iPadOS 18. The app will be a "universal" app able to run on the iPhone, iPad, and macOS, allowing for a similar look and function across all three devices.

To kick off WWDC 2024, Apple will hold a keynote event on Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time to announce the new software. For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive X (Twitter) account, so make sure to follow.

