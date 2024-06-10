Revealed: iOS 18 Will Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

iOS 18 will be compatible with the same iPhone models as iOS 17, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates.



iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and hence also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, but older iPhone models will miss out. Here is the full compatibility list for iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins June 10, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September.

It's worth noting that iOS 18 will feature an AI-powered overhaul of Apple's iPhone operating system dubbed "Apple Intelligence," and at least some of these features will not be supported on older iPhone models.

The same source says iPadOS 18 will drop support for the first-generation 10.5-inch and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which use the A10X Fusion chip. The sixth-generation iPad is also being dropped from the compatibility list, but the seventh-generation iPad will still be supported.

To kick off WWDC 2024, Apple will hold a keynote event on the Monday at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time to announce the new software. For those unable to watch the live stream, or who prefer to read a text version of the announcements, we'll have live coverage both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive X (Twitter) account, so make sure to follow.