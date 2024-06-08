The Best Father's Day Deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Sonos Speakers, and More

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16 this year, and with just over a week to go before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts on Apple products and Apple-related accessories. These sales include AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Sonos speakers, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 16, unless otherwise stated. With eight days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 16th.



Best Father's Day Deals

AirPods



AirPods deals are in abundance this week, perfectly timed for anyone who wants to pick up a pair for Father's Day. The rarest discount is $100 off the AirPods Max, but you'll also find steep markdowns on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2, all on Amazon.

Apple Watch



Similar to AirPods, we're tracking discounts across the entire Apple Watch lineup this week, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals can all be found on Amazon this time around, and although some color and band combinations are delayed beyond Father's Day, most should arrive in time for the 16th.

M2 iPad Air



Amazon has up to $80 off the M2 iPad Air this weekend, starting at $569.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, down from $599.00. These models just launched last month, and included the M2 chip, Touch ID, a Retina display, and more.



11-inch

13-inch

M1 iPad Air



Over at Best Buy, you can find $200 off the previous generation M1 iPad Air in every color of every configuration. Prices start at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

M2 iPad Pro



Similar to the M1 iPad Air, Best Buy also has great discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro at up to $500 off select tablets. You'll find steep markdowns on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with the majority of the deals focused on Wi-Fi models.



11-inch

12.9-inch

256GB Wi-Fi - $899.00, down from $1,199.00

M3 MacBook Pro



Switching to MacBook deals, we're tracking a collection of discounts on the M3 and M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy and Amazon. Shoppers should note that the Best Buy deals do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal prices.

M3 MacBook Air



Deals on the M3 MacBook Air are mainly focused on 13-inch models, at both Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon has the best deal on the 256GB entry-level model, down to just $899.00 this week and $200 off the original price.

M2 MacBook Air



Just like the M3 MacBook Air, deals on the previous generation model are focused on the 13-inch sizes. Amazon has $170 off every model in every colorway, starting at $829.00 for 256GB and rising to $1,029.00 for 512GB.

Sonos



Sonos began its Father's Day sale last week, and it's still going on this weekend. In this sale, you can find steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.



Speakers and Soundbars

Bundles

Charging Accessories



Amazon this weekend has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.



Eufy

Anker

Audio

Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $64.99, down from $79.99

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

