The Best Father's Day Deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Sonos Speakers, and More

by

Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16 this year, and with just over a week to go before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts on Apple products and Apple-related accessories. These sales include AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Sonos speakers, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day.

Fathers Day Deals 2020Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 16, unless otherwise stated. With eight days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 16th.

Best Father's Day Deals

AirPods

airpods fathers day
AirPods deals are in abundance this week, perfectly timed for anyone who wants to pick up a pair for Father's Day. The rarest discount is $100 off the AirPods Max, but you'll also find steep markdowns on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2, all on Amazon.

$40 OFF
AirPods 2 for $89.00

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$59 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $189.99

$100 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.00

Apple Watch

apple watch fathers day
Similar to AirPods, we're tracking discounts across the entire Apple Watch lineup this week, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals can all be found on Amazon this time around, and although some color and band combinations are delayed beyond Father's Day, most should arrive in time for the 16th.

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $189.00

$60 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $219.00

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm GPS) for $299.99

$100 OFF
Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS) for $329.00

$85 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $714.00

M2 iPad Air

m2 ipad air fathers day
Amazon has up to $80 off the M2 iPad Air this weekend, starting at $569.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, down from $599.00. These models just launched last month, and included the M2 chip, Touch ID, a Retina display, and more.

11-inch

13-inch

M1 iPad Air

m1 ipad air fathers day
Over at Best Buy, you can find $200 off the previous generation M1 iPad Air in every color of every configuration. Prices start at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $399.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $549.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Cellular) for $549.99

$200 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Cellular) for $699.99

M2 iPad Pro

2022 ipad pro fathers day
Similar to the M1 iPad Air, Best Buy also has great discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro at up to $500 off select tablets. You'll find steep markdowns on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with the majority of the deals focused on Wi-Fi models.

11-inch

12.9-inch

M3 MacBook Pro

macbook pro fathers day
Switching to MacBook deals, we're tracking a collection of discounts on the M3 and M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy and Amazon. Shoppers should note that the Best Buy deals do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices.

Note: My Best Buy Plus/Total membership required to see final deal prices.

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,399.00

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (8GB/1TB) for $1,599.00

$300 OFF
14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro (512GB) for $1,699.00

$200 OFF
14-inch M3 MacBook Pro (16GB/1TB) for $1,799.00

M3 MacBook Air

new macbook air fathers day
Deals on the M3 MacBook Air are mainly focused on 13-inch models, at both Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon has the best deal on the 256GB entry-level model, down to just $899.00 this week and $200 off the original price.

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $899.00

$200 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB/512GB) for $1,149.00

$170 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB/512GB) for $1,329.00

M2 MacBook Air

old macbook air fathers day
Just like the M3 MacBook Air, deals on the previous generation model are focused on the 13-inch sizes. Amazon has $170 off every model in every colorway, starting at $829.00 for 256GB and rising to $1,029.00 for 512GB.

$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $829.00

$170 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $1,029.00

Sonos

sonos fathers day blue
Sonos began its Father's Day sale last week, and it's still going on this weekend. In this sale, you can find steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.

Speakers and Soundbars

Bundles

Charging Accessories

anker fathers day
Amazon this weekend has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.

Eufy

Anker

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article124 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

Revealed: Complete iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions

Wednesday June 5, 2024 3:38 am PDT by
This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now. Despite being bigger phones, one...
Read Full Article127 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
Folium Alpha Sapphire Feature

Nintendo 3DS Emulator for iPhone Released in App Store With Caveats

Tuesday June 4, 2024 7:08 am PDT by
Folium has become the first Nintendo 3DS emulator for the iPhone available in the App Store, although there are some caveats to be aware of. Foremost, this is the first Nintendo emulator on the App Store that costs money. Folium developer Jarrod Norwell is charging $4.99 for the app, which is a bold choice given that Nintendo recently sued the developers of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18: These iPhones Won't Support New Apple Intelligence AI Features

Tuesday June 4, 2024 5:04 am PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article239 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 1

Apple to Launch Standalone 'Passwords' App in iOS 18 and macOS 15

Thursday June 6, 2024 1:39 pm PDT by
Apple plans to introduce a new Passwords app in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Passwords app, which will serve as an alternative to third-party apps like 1Password and LastPass, will provide a simpler way for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to access their stored login information. There's already a Passwords feature built into Apple's operating systems,...
Read Full Article275 comments