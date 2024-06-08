The Best Father's Day Deals on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, Sonos Speakers, and More
Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 16 this year, and with just over a week to go before the holiday we're tracking notable discounts on Apple products and Apple-related accessories. These sales include AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, Sonos speakers, and other products that could make good gifts for Father's Day.
All of the deals listed in this article have already begun, and most of them will last until Sunday, June 16, unless otherwise stated. With eight days to go until Father's Day, most orders placed today should make it in time for the 16th.
Best Father's Day Deals
- Sonos Father's Day deals on speakers, subwoofers, and more
- Samsung's new 2024 monitors - Save 10% when you buy 2, or 15% when you buy 3
- Eufy SmartTrack Link 4-Pack for $48.99, down from $69.99
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- AirPods 3 for $139.99 at Amazon ($29 off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $299.99 at Amazon ($100 off)
- AirPods Max for $449.00 at Amazon ($100 off)
- 11-inch M2 iPad Pro for $699.00 at Best Buy ($200 off)
- 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $899.00 at Amazon ($200 off)
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for $1,399.00 at Best Buy ($200 off)
AirPods
AirPods deals are in abundance this week, perfectly timed for anyone who wants to pick up a pair for Father's Day. The rarest discount is $100 off the AirPods Max, but you'll also find steep markdowns on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods Pro 2, all on Amazon.
Apple Watch
Similar to AirPods, we're tracking discounts across the entire Apple Watch lineup this week, including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. These deals can all be found on Amazon this time around, and although some color and band combinations are delayed beyond Father's Day, most should arrive in time for the 16th.
M2 iPad Air
Amazon has up to $80 off the M2 iPad Air this weekend, starting at $569.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air, down from $599.00. These models just launched last month, and included the M2 chip, Touch ID, a Retina display, and more.
11-inch
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $569.00, down from $599.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $659.00, down from $699.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,034.00, down from $1,099.00
13-inch
- 128GB Wi-Fi - $754.00, down from $799.00
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $849.00, down from $899.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $1,034.00, down from $1,099.00
- 1TB Wi-Fi - $1,219.00, down from $1,299.00
M1 iPad Air
Over at Best Buy, you can find $200 off the previous generation M1 iPad Air in every color of every configuration. Prices start at $399.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, and include both Wi-Fi and cellular models.
M2 iPad Pro
Similar to the M1 iPad Air, Best Buy also has great discounts on the previous generation M2 iPad Pro at up to $500 off select tablets. You'll find steep markdowns on both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, with the majority of the deals focused on Wi-Fi models.
11-inch
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $699.00, down from $899.00
- 512GB Wi-Fi - $799.00, down from $1,099.00
12.9-inch
- 256GB Wi-Fi - $899.00, down from $1,199.00
M3 MacBook Pro
Switching to MacBook deals, we're tracking a collection of discounts on the M3 and M3 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro at Best Buy and Amazon. Shoppers should note that the Best Buy deals do require a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership in order to see the all-time low prices.
M3 MacBook Air
Deals on the M3 MacBook Air are mainly focused on 13-inch models, at both Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon has the best deal on the 256GB entry-level model, down to just $899.00 this week and $200 off the original price.
M2 MacBook Air
Just like the M3 MacBook Air, deals on the previous generation model are focused on the 13-inch sizes. Amazon has $170 off every model in every colorway, starting at $829.00 for 256GB and rising to $1,029.00 for 512GB.
Sonos
Sonos began its Father's Day sale last week, and it's still going on this weekend. In this sale, you can find steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.
This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.
Speakers and Soundbars
- Era 100 Smart Speaker - $199, down from $249
- Move 2 Smart Speaker - $336, down from $449
- Era 300 Smart Speaker - $359, down from $449
- Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar - $399, down from $499
- Sub (Gen 3) Subwoofer - $639, down from $799
- Arc Soundbar - $719, down from $899
Bundles
- Arc + Wall Mount Bundle - $798, down from $978
- Arc + Move 2 Speaker Bundle - $1,055, down from $1,348
- Arc + Sonos Ace Headphones Bundle - $1,168, down from $1,348
- Beam + Sub Bundle - $1,038, down from $1,298
- Arc + 2x Era 100 Speakers Bundle - $1,117, down from $1,397
- Arc + Sub Bundle - $1,358, down from $1,698
- Beam + Sub + 2x Era 100 Speakers Bundle - $1,436, down from $1,796
Charging Accessories
Amazon this weekend has a large collection of discounts from Anker, Eufy, and Jackery, including a wide array of wall chargers, Bluetooth trackers, and other USB-C accessories. Some of these deals will require you to clip an on-page coupon then head to the checkout screen before you see the final sale price, and some require a Prime membership.
Eufy
- SmartTrack Link 1-Pack - $13.99, down from $19.99
- SmartTrack Link 2-Pack - $29.88, down from $35.99
- SmartTrack Link 4-Pack - $48.99, down from $69.99
- SmartTrack Card - $16.98, down from $29.99
Anker
Audio
- Soundcore Motion 300 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - $64.99, down from $79.99
Portable Batteries
- MagGo Power Bank 10,000 mAh - $69.99, down from $89.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $38.24 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $149.99, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- MagGo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station - $69.99 with on-page coupon, down from $99.99
- MagGo 3-in-1 Folding Charging Station - $93.49, down from $109.99
- 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube - $112.46, down from $149.99
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99 for Prime members, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $49.49 with on-page coupon, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $59.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $9.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $59.99, down from $149.99
Jackery
- Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station - $99.99, down from $149.00
- Explorer 600 Plus Portable Power Station - $419.00 with on-page coupon, down from $499.00
- Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station - $499.00, down from $579.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 1000 Plus - $509.00 with on-page coupon, down from $799.00
- Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station - $619.00, down from $999.00
- Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station - $1,299.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,899.00
- Expansion Battery Pack for 2000 Plus - $1,199.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,599.00
- Explorer 3000 Pro Portable Power Station - $2,149.00, down from $2,799.00
